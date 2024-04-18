'Arat na!': Fil-Am Jacob Batalon invites Filipinos to see 'Tarot'

Composite image of Jacob Batalon in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and the poster for "Tarot"

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon, best known for starring in Marvel's "Spider-Man" films, is calling on Filipinos to see his latest movie "Tarot."

Central to the horror film's plot are a deck of tarot cards, and one supposed unspoken rule is to never use someone else's cards.

A previous trailer sees Batalon and his co-stars being pursued by the cards they received like the High Priestess, the Hermit, the Magician, and the Hanged Man.

In a promotional video for "Tarot," Batalon took note of Filipinos' love for supernatural horror and that with his new movie, a "fun scary day at the cinemas is in the cards" for everyone.

"Bring all you friends, scream together, and don't miss the terror of our new horror movie 'Tarot'... Arat na!" Batalon ended.

Also starring with Batalon are Harriet Slater of "Pennyworth" fame, Avantika from "Mean Girls," Adain Bradley from "The 100," Humberly González, Alana Boden, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Larsen Thompson.

"Tarot" is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nicholas Adams who serves as a co-writer alongside co-director Anna Halberg. This is Halber and co-director Spenser Cohen's feature film directorial debut.

The movie premieres in Philippine cinemas on May 1, Labor Day, two days ahead of the United States.

RELATED: From Spider-Man's sidekick, Fil-Am Jacob Batalon now leads Hollywood horror film cast