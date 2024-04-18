DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

MANILA, Philippines — DJ Mo Twister clarified why he called Kaye Abad the "ugly version" of Iza Calzado.

In his Instagram account, the disc jockey posted a video of Kaye's guesting in his show.

“I will only comment on this issue once. I have been receiving hate messages all week long about what I said regarding Kaye Abad, stemming from when I called her ugly. It’s been on the news and in tabloids online, and I just need to fix this. Let’s put this ugliness behind us,” Mo wrote.

In the video, Mo explained that he's doing a game that time, and the game was about whose celebrity was the ugly version of which celebrity.

“What happened was that we were doing the ugly version of which celebrity. 'Di ba binanggit ko, I’m the ugly version of Matt Damon, tapos nagtext ka sakin,” Mo told Kaye, as seen in the video.

“Nagtext ako sayo, sabi ko, ‘Ako Mo, sinong ugly version ako.’ It was back in the 1990s, pa ‘to,” Kaye replied.

“Wow. You remembered that. Did I hurt you?” Mo asked.

“No. Not at all. Actually, naflatter pa nga ako. I really find Iza very pretty. So nu'ng sinabi mo ugly version ka ni Iza Calzado. Sabi ko, ‘Oh wow. I’ll accept that',” Kaye answered.

Kaye then said that Iza reached out to her after she watched the "Tabing Ilog" star's interview with Boy Abunda.

“She actually messaged me. She told me that she heard about my Tito Boy Abunda interview and what Mo said. [Sabi niya], ‘First of all, thank you for the kind words, but then ‘wag ko daw tanggapin na sinabi mo na ugly version niya ako'," Kaye said.

Mo then said that he's glad that they are still friends until now.

“I’m glad that you’re on the show so we can clear the air here that we’re not fighting. We’re okay. Everything is fine. I didn’t really mean it when I called you ugly. I should have just said discount. I should have been better,” he said.

