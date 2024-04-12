^

Entertainment

Nova Villa on joining 'Can't Buy Me Love': 'Pwede pala ako mag-drama'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 7:42pm
Nova Villa on joining 'Can't Buy Me Love': 'Pwede pala ako mag-drama'
Nova Villa plays a loving grandmother in 'Can’t Buy Me Love'
Photo from Star Creatives’ Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Screen veteran Nova Villa said she discovered something about herself while she was doing the hit drama "Can't Buy Me Love." 

The seasoned actress plays the adoptive grandmother to lead actor Donny Pangilinan's Bingo. She stands as his loving grandmother in the absence of Bingo's mother, played by Ina Raymundo, while trying to raise him in Binondo. Bingo grows up as a streetsmart and sensible young man under her care. 

"Sa tagal ko sa industriya, alam niyo forte ko comedy, pero ako mismo na-discover ko ang sarili ko. Pwede pala. Pwede pala ako mag-drama," said the veteran star. 

Although Nova has been seen in quite a lot of teleseryes in the past decades, the respected actress is known for her comedic roles in well-loved TV series, including as the snooty Azon in the 1990s sitcom "Home Alone Da Riles," which ran from 1992 to 2003 with the late "Comedy King" Dolphy; and as Mimi, one of the wacky cast members of the weekend show "Pepito Manaloto" airing since 2012. 

The veteran star then turned emotional at yesterday's finale presscon when she talked about how she had grown to love the cast of "Can't Buy Me Love." 

Nova said that what they are showing in their nightly show goes beyong acting. They have imbibed what their characters are feeling and their viewers were able to feel them. 

"Pero hindi lang drama, kung hindi makatotohanan... Hindi po acting ito. Talagang nararamdaman namin. 

"Everybody tells me, 'Tita Nova, nakakaiyak, nakakaawa.' Nata-touch ang mga viewers namin. Hindi na kami umaarte. Totoo na 'yung lumalabas. 

"Kahit sabihin mong telebisyon 'yan, pero tumatagos. Tumatagos sa puso ng viewers natin," she said. 

"Can't Buy Me Love" is down to its last few weeks as it leads to its end in May. 

RELATED: 'Can't Buy Me Love' boosts local tourism in Binondo

vuukle comment

NOVA VILLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alden Richards attends Kathryn Bernardo's house blessing

Alden Richards attends Kathryn Bernardo's house blessing

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards attended the blessing of the new house of Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo last night. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts

Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacted on the rumors that Alden Richards is now courting Kathryn Bernard...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 &mdash; Cathy Garcia-Sampana

Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 — Cathy Garcia-Sampana

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana came to Daniel Padilla's defense, saying the actor didn't prohibit ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards finally addressed the viral video of him giving a bouquet of flowers to Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta scammed by people she trusted
play

Sharon Cuneta scammed by people she trusted

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she was scammed by a friend before. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Even wallflowers can bloom': 'Bridgerton 3' dates, trailer revealed

'Even wallflowers can bloom': 'Bridgerton 3' dates, trailer revealed

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
After two seasons of seeing Penelope pining for Colin, the third season of "Bridgerton" promises vengeance for her one-sided...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coppola's 'Megalopolis' among entries for Cannes Film Festival

Coppola's 'Megalopolis' among entries for Cannes Film Festival

By Eric Randolph | 9 hours ago
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola will return to the Cannes Film Festival with his long-awaited epic "Megalopolis",...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harry and Meghan partner with Netflix for lifestyle, polo shows

Harry and Meghan partner with Netflix for lifestyle, polo shows

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan Markle are working on two nonfiction series with Netflix — a lifestyle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat headline Coachella where Taylor Swift rumored to appear

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat headline Coachella where Taylor Swift rumored to appear

By Maggy Donaldson | 9 hours ago
Hordes of music fans are arriving in California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that features headliners...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated

Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated

By Andrew Marszal | 9 hours ago
Paramount Pictures unveiled gory first-look footage from "Gladiator 2" as Disney put on an unusually R-rated presentation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with