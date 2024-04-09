^

Janus del Prado shares cryptic post about loyalty after 'It's Showtime' transfer to GMA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 11:28am
Janus del Prado shares cryptic post about loyalty after 'It's Showtime' transfer to GMA
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Janus del Prado shared a cryptic post after ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" started airing on GMA-7.

In his Instagram account, Janus posted about loyalty and network transfer. 

"Yung mga bumabatikos sa mga lumipat dati, naglipatan na din ngayon. Lol," he wrote. 

"(Akala) ko ba hindi loyal ang mga lumilipat? #hypocrites," he added. 

Janus captioned the post with "Kala ko ba walang lipatan ever?"

“It’s Showtime” made another historic milestone as its debut episode kicked off with an astonishing opening number, which trended worldwide and earned 500,000 peak concurrent views on Saturday.

Asia's "Unkabogable" superstar and birthday girl Vice Ganda opened "It's Showtime" with a "Dune" inspired video, which shifted to featuring him sitting atop the GMA logo on the network's main building. He also did another performance as he sang "Thunder," "Champion," and "Hall of Fame."

His co-hosts Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Darren Espanto, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, MC, Lassy, Ion Perez and Cianne Dominguez  also performed heart-pumping performances for the Kapamilya and Kapuso viewers. 

Vice expressed his gratitude to the bosses of ABS-CBN and GMA for continuously giving "It's Showtime" the opportunity to spread happiness and entertainment to more "madlang people." He also added that this was his best birthday celebration, and the continuous collaboration between the two media giants was for the viewers. 

"Ito ay para sa lahat ng Madlang People na mapapasaya namin simula sa araw na ito. Ito ay para sa GMA at sa ABS-CBN, lahat ng mga nagtatrabaho sa 'It's Showtime', lahat ng mga staff natin, napakahuhusay at napakasisipag, at sa ating lahat na mga hosts, sa lahat ng mga kapiling nating mga Kapamilya, mga Kapuso," he said.

RELATED: 'Plagiarism?': Vice Ganda's 'It's Showtime' monolog compared to Darry Yap's

