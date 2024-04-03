After 10 years in showbiz, Janella Salvador toughens up and asserts herself

Kapamilya actress-singer Janella Salvador on her decade-long showbiz career: ‘But I feel like all of my hard work, everything that I’ve gone through, made me into this person, the person I am today. I feel like I’m a lot stronger. I’m a lot more sure of what I want, what I don’t want.’

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress-singer Janella Salvador will have a belated celebration of her 10th anniversary in show business via a concert happening on April 19 at the New Frontier Theater.

Entitled “Janella Reimagined: The 10th Anniversary Concert,” the forthcoming music gig will feature the different stages of Janella’s life and career.

“Given the name, the title ‘Reimagined,’ we thought of something that could perfectly describe what I want to show people right now. And I think even if I’ve been singing since I was in my momma’s (former ‘Miss Saigon’ actress Jenine Desiderio) tummy or something, I feel like many people still don’t know that I’m a singer,” shared Janella during a mediacon at Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN Studios.

“Many people know me more as an actress and I feel like there are so many sides to me that people haven’t seen. And so this is why we named it ‘Reimagined’ ‘cause we wanna challenge people’s imaginations that I’m more than what you imagined. And I don’t like to be put in a box.”

Her mom Jenine, Martin Nievera, Jane de Leon, Marlo Mortel, Darren, Arizona Brandy, Brigiding, Lady Morgana, and Miss Jade So will guest in the show produced by ABS-CBN Events, ABS-CBN Music, Star Music, Star Magic, and Mentorque Productions.

Janella explained that the concert came late because she didn’t have the time to plan one in the past because of her hectic schedule. “But this concert, we’ve been planning for two years. It was supposed to happen on my 10th anniversary but things happened. Nagkaroon ako ng mga schedule so we didn’t push through.”

The 25-year-old debuted in the ABS-CBN morning drama “Be Careful with My Heart,” which aired in 2012. She subsequently starred in the TV shows “Oh My G!” (2015), “Born for You” (2016), “So Connected” (2018), “The Killer Bride” (2019 to 2020) and most recently, in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” (2022) as the antagonist Valentina. She was also part of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry “Mallari” and in the international film “Under Parallel Skies” opposite Thai actor Win Metawin.

“It has been really a long time,” stated Janella, pertaining to her decade-long showbiz career. “Actually, I’ve been in the industry for technically 12 to 13 years already. This is just a late celebration of my 10th year and I’m very thankful looking back on everything. I feel like I have so many opportunities and I’m so grateful for all of them. And I’m grateful to still be here after how many years.”

Photos from ABS-CBN website Janella has just dropped her sultry single headtone and will soon launch another one, Karma. She will stage “Janella Reimagined: The 10th Anniversary Concert” on April 19 at the New Frontier Theater.

Describing her journey in the industry, Janella said it “hasn’t been a smooth” one.

“I’ve been through a lot and I’m sure, you guys, were with me in everything that I went through. You’ve witnessed it.

“But I feel like all of my hard work, everything that I’ve gone through, made me into this person, the person I am today. I feel like I’m a lot stronger. I’m a lot more sure of what I want, what I don’t want. (I’m) a lot sure of myself and I am discovering so many more things about myself. So I’m just grateful.”

Just recently, Janella dropped her sultry single headtone and will soon launch another one, Karma. When headtone was presented to her the first time, she fell in love with it instantly because, in her words, the track is the exact vibe that she’s always wanted — the jazz kind of music.

Admittedly, Janella is more popular as an actress having appeared in numerous onscreen projects. But not-so-known to many, she is very much into music. She released her self-titled debut album in 2015, which was certified platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. She performed Hong Kong Disneyland’s theme song Happily Ever After on its 10th anniversary and was selected to cover Disney’s “Moana,” How Far I’ll Go, along with other Southeast Asian singers in 2016. She mounted her first solo concert dubbed “Super Janella” in 2017.

“My music has evolved a lot,” said Janella. “My first album, if you guys were able to listen to it, it’s mostly girly pop like very teenager teeny bop stuff. I feel like along with myself, I’ve matured so much. My music should mature, too. So these are the songs that I’ve released (nowadays).”

“Actually, I’m more excited than scared because for the first time ever, this is the music that I want to release (smooth and sexy jazz). Because when I was younger, my previous album — it’s not that I don’t like my previous music — I wasn’t really in control of the things that I would put out before because I was young (at that time),” explained Janella, who released her first album when she was around 16.

“Wala pa akong masyadong say kung ano yung… I wasn’t sure what I wanted so I would just go with the flow. Whatever it is that was given to me, ‘OK sige, let’s do this.’ That’s why you guys saw me and nag- Disney Princess pa ako, mga ganyan- ganyan. And I’m so grateful for all of that. It’s just that ngayon ko lang talaga na-assert yung mga wants ko.

“With my music, I’ve always been into jazz, R&B and songs that are chill talaga yung gusto ko. So I’m happy that finally, I’m able to release this kind of music.”

Tickets to “Reimagined” are available on Ticketnet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph