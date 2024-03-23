Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this April 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Can you feel the heat?

It's not just the summer sun blazing across the country, brand-new movies and series are headed to the Philippines this April.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming:

Cinemas

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' (April 10)

Directed by Gil Kenan

Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson

Synopsis: A sequel to 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the Spengler family head to the iconic New York City firehouse to help the original Ghostbusters save the world from a second Ice-Age.

'Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie" (April 10)

Directed by Park Jun-soo

Starring Min Yoon-gi or Suga of BTS

Synopsis: The concert film of Suga's 2023 tour that promoted his album "D-Day" featuring appearances of his BTS colleagues RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

'Challengers' (April 24)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor

Synopsis: A Grand Slam champion competes in a challenger event where he faces off against his wife's former lover.

'Aespa: World Tour' (April 24)

Directed by Yoon Dong-oh

Starring Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning of Aespa

Synopsis: A live recording of Aespa's performance at the O2 Arena in London, their first-ever show in the United Kingdom.

Netflix

'Ripley' (April 4)

Directed by Steven Zaillian

Starring Andrew Scott, Johnny, Flynn, Dakota Fanning and John Malkovich

Synopsis: A limited series based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel "The Talented Mr. Ripley," where the titular character is hired by a wealthy man to convince his wayward son to return home from Italy, but his introduction to a leisurely life abroad is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

'Parasyte: The Grey' (April 5)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ava, Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon

Synopsis: A live-action series adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga about a group of mysterious parasitic creatures from outer space that host and kill humans.

'A Journey' (April 12)

Directed by RC Delos Reyes

Starring Paolo Contis, Patrick Garcia, Kaye Abad and Jimmy Santos

Synopsis: Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.

'Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver' (April 19)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Honsou, Ed Skrein, Michael Huisman, Ray Fisher and Anthony Hopkins

Synopsis: A direct sequel to "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" where surviving warriors prepare to defend their new homeworld Veldt, alongside with its people and the farmers against the Realm's forces seeking to destroy the growing rebellion.

Disney+

'Chief Detective 1958' (April 19)

Directed by Kim Sung-hoon

Starring Lee Je-hoon and Lee Dong-hwi

Synopsis: Set a decade before "Chief Detective," this series follows a pessimistic detective and his team rejuvenate their passions to catch a dangerous killer.

RELATED: LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024