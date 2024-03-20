^

Entertainment

Marc Logan moves to TV5

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 9:29am
Marc Logan moves to TV5
Marc Logan with TV5 executives
TV5 / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Marc Logan has joined the roster of TV5 talents in a recent contract signing attended by the Kapatid Network’s top executives. 

The popular “Pambansang Pantanggal ng Umay” will soon be seen on TV5 via his new show “Top 5 Mga Kwentong Marc Logan,” which will start airing on April 6.

Known for his wit, charm, and unique brand of humor, Marc promises to deliver a program that will provide audiences with much-needed laughter and relief from the stresses of daily life.

In “Top 5 Mga Kwentong Marc Logan,” he will be taking viewers on an amusing journey from trending topics to interesting stories of people, places and events. This exciting new show offers a unique blend of humor, entertainment, and insightful storytelling, showcasing Marc’s undeniable talent and charm to a wider audience.

Apart from the featured top 5 stories, the program will also have three special segments: "Taba ng U-Talk Naisip mo pa yun?" that highlights the Filipinos’ sense of humor; "ManOpet!" that showcases people or pets with extraordinary talents; and "Pakitalk-kitalk," which gives a rundown of social media’s weekly viral videos. 

TV5, in a statement, said that as a seasoned broadcaster and host, Marc knows how to captivate viewers and keep them coming back for more. Whether he's interviewing celebrity guests, exploring quirky news stories, or engaging in hilarious skits, viewers can expect lots of laughter and fun-filled moments in every Marc signature presentation.

RELATEDKaren Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

vuukle comment

MARC LOGAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bea Alonzo, Julia Barretto reconcile at Johnny Manahan&rsquo;s birthday party

Bea Alonzo, Julia Barretto reconcile at Johnny Manahan’s birthday party

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Actresses Bea Alonzo and Julia Barretto have reportedly reconciled through the help of singer-actor Darren Espanto.
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA transfer? 'It's Showtime' teases surprise for 'madlang people'

GMA transfer? 'It's Showtime' teases surprise for 'madlang people'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
"It's Showtime" teased a surprise for "madlang people" to be announced soon.
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk Mae Cruz-Alviar on &lsquo;Rewind&rsquo; success, dream project

Direk Mae Cruz-Alviar on ‘Rewind’ success, dream project

By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
To continue the celebration of International Women’s Month, this week I am putting the spotlight on direk Mae Cruz-Alviar,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu describes rumored new boyfriend Paulo Avelino as 'cutie'
play

Kim Chiu describes rumored new boyfriend Paulo Avelino as 'cutie'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kim Chiu described onscreen partner Paulo Avelino as "cutie."
Entertainment
fbtw
OPM heavyweights to headline Aurora Music Fest

OPM heavyweights to headline Aurora Music Fest

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
On top of the finest Original Pilipino Music acts that will headline the Aurora Music Festival 2024 on April 6 and 7 in Clark...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: Inaugural Puregold CinePanalo Awards winners

LIST: Inaugural Puregold CinePanalo Awards winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
“Under a Piaya Moon” and “Last Shift” bagged the coveted Pinakapanalong Pelikula awards in the full-length...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong on Dingdong: Dantes signs 'unofficial merch'

Dingdong on Dingdong: Dantes signs 'unofficial merch'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Dingdong Dantes reacted on a Laguna Sanguniang Kabataan councilor's request to sign a Dingdong snack for him...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta thinks luxury brands are good investment. Here&rsquo;s why
play

Sharon Cuneta thinks luxury brands are good investment. Here’s why

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Thinking of buying a luxury bag or shoes but you’re not sure if they’re worth it?
Entertainment
fbtw
&rsquo;Yung utang ko hindi katangahan&rsquo;: Sharon Cuneta gives tips how to handle debts
play

’Yung utang ko hindi katangahan’: Sharon Cuneta gives tips how to handle debts

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Her debts, she clarified though, are “good debts” and not from gambling or vices.
Entertainment
fbtw
Philmar Alipayo shares last message he received from late Jaclyn Jose

Philmar Alipayo shares last message he received from late Jaclyn Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, Andi Eigenmann’s fiancé, shared the last message he received from the late Jaclyn...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with