Marc Logan moves to TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Marc Logan has joined the roster of TV5 talents in a recent contract signing attended by the Kapatid Network’s top executives.

The popular “Pambansang Pantanggal ng Umay” will soon be seen on TV5 via his new show “Top 5 Mga Kwentong Marc Logan,” which will start airing on April 6.

Known for his wit, charm, and unique brand of humor, Marc promises to deliver a program that will provide audiences with much-needed laughter and relief from the stresses of daily life.

In “Top 5 Mga Kwentong Marc Logan,” he will be taking viewers on an amusing journey from trending topics to interesting stories of people, places and events. This exciting new show offers a unique blend of humor, entertainment, and insightful storytelling, showcasing Marc’s undeniable talent and charm to a wider audience.

Apart from the featured top 5 stories, the program will also have three special segments: "Taba ng U-Talk Naisip mo pa yun?" that highlights the Filipinos’ sense of humor; "ManOpet!" that showcases people or pets with extraordinary talents; and "Pakitalk-kitalk," which gives a rundown of social media’s weekly viral videos.

TV5, in a statement, said that as a seasoned broadcaster and host, Marc knows how to captivate viewers and keep them coming back for more. Whether he's interviewing celebrity guests, exploring quirky news stories, or engaging in hilarious skits, viewers can expect lots of laughter and fun-filled moments in every Marc signature presentation.

