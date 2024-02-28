Liza Soberano slays at debut appearance in Hollywood awards show

The 26-year-old Filipino-American actress attends the 30th SAG awards in Los Angeles, California. The SAG Awards is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious award-giving bodies in the Hollywood film industry.

MANILA, Philippines — After earning raves for her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” Liza Soberano graced her first major awards show in the US, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, marking another important milestone in her pursuit of a Hollywood career.

The 26-year-old Filipino-American actress attended the 30th SAG awards in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 24.

The SAG Awards is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious award-giving bodies in the Hollywood film industry. Since she started work on “Lisa Frankenstein,” Liza has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA, which stands for Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, an American union representing about 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts, stunt performers, and other media professionals.

Liza Soberano

Meanwhile, proudly showcasing her look on Instagram before hitting the red carpet, Liza slayed in a two-toned gown from the Pre-Fall 2024 collection of renowned fashion designer Pamella Roland.

“My first @sagawards! Thanks for having me @instagram,” the actress captioned her post, accompanied by pictures highlighting her simple yet elegant gown.

Liza also shared special moments and highlights from inside the venue through her Instagram Stories, where she was seen seated beside American comedian and actress Sherry Cola (“Joy Ride”), as well as American actress Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana” and “Mean Girls”).

The Pinay actress also posted clips of significant Hollywood stars taking the stage, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera.

Adding to the glamour, Liza turned heads as she became part of the glambot coverage by “E! Entertainment.”

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Shake that Laffy Taffy (Lisa Frankenstein’s Version).”