^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano slays at debut appearance in Hollywood awards show

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Liza Soberano slays at debut appearance in Hollywood awards show
The 26-year-old Filipino-American actress attends the 30th SAG awards in Los Angeles, California. The SAG Awards is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious award-giving bodies in the Hollywood film industry.
Photos from Liza Soberano Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After earning raves for her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” Liza Soberano graced her first major awards show in the US, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, marking another important milestone in her pursuit of a Hollywood career.

The 26-year-old Filipino-American actress attended the 30th SAG awards in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 24.

The SAG Awards is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious award-giving bodies in the Hollywood film industry. Since she started work on “Lisa Frankenstein,” Liza has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA, which stands for Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, an American union representing about 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts, stunt performers, and other media professionals.

Liza Soberano

Meanwhile, proudly showcasing her look on Instagram before hitting the red carpet, Liza slayed in a two-toned gown from the Pre-Fall 2024 collection of renowned fashion designer Pamella Roland.

“My first @sagawards! Thanks for having me @instagram,” the actress captioned her post, accompanied by pictures highlighting her simple yet elegant gown.

Liza also shared special moments and highlights from inside the venue through her Instagram Stories, where she was seen seated beside American comedian and actress Sherry Cola (“Joy Ride”), as well as American actress Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana” and “Mean Girls”).

The Pinay actress also posted clips of significant Hollywood stars taking the stage, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera.

Adding to the glamour, Liza turned heads as she became part of the glambot coverage by “E! Entertainment.”

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Shake that Laffy Taffy (Lisa Frankenstein’s Version).”

Liza shares an Instagram story with her SAG Awards seatmate, ‘Moana’ and ‘Mean Girls’ actress Auli’i Cravalho.
Photos from Liza Soberano Instagram

vuukle comment

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste compiled a video greeting from celebrities, family members and friends of Kris Aquino to celebrate...
Entertainment
fbtw
On its 10th year, Virtual Playground rebrands to VP Global

On its 10th year, Virtual Playground rebrands to VP Global

By Nathalie Tomada | 3 days ago
Virtual Playground recently rebranded to VP Global Athlete and Artist Management as part of its 10th-anniversary celebration....
Entertainment
fbtw
Mom of 2 crowned Miss Universe Pasig

Mom of 2 crowned Miss Universe Pasig

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The 38-year-old mother of two is, so far, the oldest of the 59 official candidates.
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes supports JK Labajo, 'fangirls' over Rico Blanco at Bobapalooza 2024
play

Andrea Brillantes supports JK Labajo, 'fangirls' over Rico Blanco at Bobapalooza 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya star Andrea Brillantes was spotted supporting her friend Juan Karlos at the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is all finally well between Dennis Padilla and daughter Julia Barretto?

Is all finally well between Dennis Padilla and daughter Julia Barretto?

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Getting a surprise birthday greeting from his daughter, Julia Barretto, naturally left Dennis Padilla feeling all kinds of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Sandara Park dances in front of her EDSA billboard

WATCH: Sandara Park dances in front of her EDSA billboard

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Singer-actress Sandara Park treated Filipino fans to another glimpse of her joyous, ageless self.
Entertainment
fbtw
Live-action 'Naruto' film in development with 'Shang-Chi' director

Live-action 'Naruto' film in development with 'Shang-Chi' director

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
A live-action movie adaptation of the popular manga series "Naruto" is in the works by production studio Lionsgate.
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'm a grateful mom': Iza Calzado shares parenting style, relationship with husband Ben Wintle
Exclusive

'I'm a grateful mom': Iza Calzado shares parenting style, relationship with husband Ben Wintle

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Actress Iza Calzado is cherishing the time she's been a mother, even though at first she was unsure what kind of mom she would...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza goes viral after turning emotional for receiving Taylor Swift merch

Barbie Forteza goes viral after turning emotional for receiving Taylor Swift merch

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza turned emotional after receiving Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" merchandise from Rain Matienzo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with