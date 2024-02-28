^

Ex-YGIG member Darlene debuts as solo artist

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Ex-YGIG member Darlene debuts as solo artist
Former ‘The Voice Kids Philippines’ Season 1 finalist and YGIG member, Darlene, drops her first single, called Daydream, as a solo artist.

MANILA, Philippines — From being a “fierce” member of the P-pop girl group YGIG, Darlene has reinvented herself as a more gentle, “jolly” solo artist.

The former “The Voice Kids Philippines” Season 1 finalist debuted as a solo artist, under the tutelage of SBTown’s chief executive officer Geong Seong Han, SBTalent Camp’s South Korean trainer Adelaide Hong, with a single called Daydream. Darlene is co-managed by Universal Records’ Kathleen Dy-Go.

Citing health reasons, she departed from the group to forge a new path as a solo artist.

“In YGIG, the Darlene that you know is very fierce and very powerful,” said the 19-year-old performer during a press event for her debut launch. “I was known to be a very strong person in the group. The difference now that I am a soloist (is that) I want to show more my light aura (side) — my brighter, jolly and mas natural (personality) to express myself.”

“As much as I want to stay in YGIG, I experienced a health problem and I couldn’t keep up with girls. And I don’t want to hold them back po. So I decided to go solo. Until now, I’m very grateful to them because they are very understanding. I am very happy that I became part of YGIG,” explained Darlene.

Hong further expounded on the health issue faced by their artist. “She really tried to follow our training. YGIG is an idol group, so it’s a group activity (training). In her case, she really has that passion to be part of YGIG but… After the debut (of the group), it was quite hard for her, her stamina (to keep up). And physically, we found (out) that she became (a little bit) weak.”

The company’s priority is the health of their artist, so they decided to let Darlene take a break and leave the group. Hong shared, “The YGIG members actually understand (the decision)… And I also thank Darlene (because) instead of giving up because of her health issue, she tried to debut as a solo artist.”

Cover art for Daydream.

Even though Darlene has left the band, she still remains good friends with the rest of the YGIG members. She was sad at first because of what happened, saying, “Hindi ko na po talaga kaya mag-continue with them since my health is involved. When I told them na hindi na po kaya ng body ko, they really understood. We have maintained a good and very close relationship with each other until now.” In fact, her former group members attended her K-12 graduation to show their support for Darlene.

On the other hand, Darlene’s bubbly debut track Daydream is a “reflection of the whirlwind of emotions one goes through when love begins to blossom.” The song was recorded in South Korea and has a tinge of hip-hop, trap beats and hyperpop guitar riffs.

Darlene herself conceptualized the entire song. But she tried to regain her stamina first, doing cardio workout to prepare for her debut. “And for the vocals, as well, I tried to avoid sweets and cold (drinks),” she added.

Talking about the songwriting process, she said, “When I first heard the song, the first thing that came to mind was that it’s gonna be about love. I really liked the vibe. For someone like me, who hasn’t experienced love so medyo nahirapan po ako. So I got some ideas (from other people) to complete the song.”

“Daydream is about the confusing part of falling in love. Yung tina-try niyo pong i-deny yung feelings niyo pero in the end, mas lalo ka pong na-fall and now you’re struck daydreaming about that person.”

Daydream is now out on music streaming platforms and the music video has been launched as well.

