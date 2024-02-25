^

On its 10th year, Virtual Playground rebrands to VP Global

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
February 25, 2024 | 12:00am
On its 10th year, Virtual Playground rebrands to VP Global

MANILA, Philippines — Virtual Playground recently rebranded to VP Global Athlete and Artist Management as part of its 10th-anniversary celebration. Formed by veteran movie producer Dondon Monteverde and sports agent/businessman Charlie Dy, VP Global has been overseeing the careers of “champions and idols” in the fields of sports and showbiz.

At the anniversary event held at the Sheraton Manila in Pasay City, amid gratitude for the support received over the years, the VP Global bosses noted how the rebranding signified a strategic shift towards a broader representation in both sports and entertainment.

“As we reflect on our remarkable journey, we extend our deepest gratitude to the players, parents, coaches, team owners, and managers who have placed their trust in us throughout the years. Your unwavering support and partnership have been the cornerstone of our success, and for that, we are truly grateful,” said Dy, VP Global CEO, in a speech.

“As we stand at this pivotal moment in our company's history, I am thrilled to announce a significant milestone. In line with our vision for global excellence and representation, we are proud to introduce our new name: VP Global Management.

“This evolution reflects our commitment to not only sports but also the diverse world of entertainment and artistry. Our promise remains steadfast — to guide our talents towards the global stage and beyond.

“With our rebranded identity, VP Global Athlete and Artist Management, we are poised to explore new horizons, forge new partnerships, and elevate our talents to unprecedented heights.”

The company's move towards representing talents internationally is clear in its current roster of talents from different areas and backgrounds. This rebranding is a major step in Virtual Playground's journey, showing that it's ready for new opportunities and challenges in the ever-evolving talent management business.

Among the personalities and artists presently represented by VP Global Athlete and Artist Management are sports figures like basketball stars James Yap, Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino, Kevin Alas, NBA assistant coach Jimmy Alapag, former MMA world champion Brandon Vera, taekwondo star Pauline Lopez, and volleyball idol Jema Galanza. In the entertainment industry, talents include Rob Gomez, MJ Lastimosa, Dustin Yu, Miggs Cuaderno and Haley Dizon.

