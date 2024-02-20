^

ABS-CBN building lights up as BINI drops exciting news

KAPAMILYA DAY
February 20, 2024
ABS-CBN building lights up as BINI drops exciting news
BINI poses in front of the pink-lit ABS-CBN ELJ building.

Female pop group BINI kicked off their new era with a dazzling display as ABS-CBN’s ELJ building illuminated in vibrant pink, flashing the group’s name in lights last Valentine’s Day.

More than 800 fans gathered outside ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City to witness the momentous lighting event and interact with BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, who announced that they are dropping their first EP (Extended Play) or mini album Talaarawan in March.

“Very excited kami dahil this will be our first EP. Gusto namin ma-feel ng supporters namin na para kaming diary nila na pwede nilang kausapin about anything,” Jhoanna said.

Adding to this sentiment, Colet shared, “Kapag narinig nila yung songs mapapaiisip sila na sumasalamin dito sa journey nila. May something about love and friendship kaya makaka-relate sila.”

Furthermore, they also revealed that they have become more hands-on with Talaarawan, especially in speaking up about the ideas they want to impart.

BINI's Pantropiko has earned over two million streams and consistently ranked in the Top 10 of Spotify's Viral Chart Philipppines.

“It means a lot to us kasi ever since we released Karera we’ve been very hands-on with what we are releasing. We want to speak out and be involved at nakakatuwa kasi collaborative yung naging process,” Mikha shared.

In terms of their music, the group described that they delved further into their bubbly and bright vibe just like in their previous hits Na Na Na and Lagi. They have become one of the forces behind the resurgence of bubblegum pop, a subgenre that usually sounds playful and upbeat matched with innocent and youthful lyrics.

Dubbed as the “nation’s girl group,” BINI released the singles Karera and Pantropiko late last year with the latter earning more than two million streams and spending several weeks in the Top 10 of Spotify’s Viral Chart Philippines.

BINI describes Talaarawan as a diary dedicated to their fans.

“Yung timeline ng Pantropiko kasi we released it last November at pang-summer siya, pero we feel na perfect yung timing kasi nag-to-top siya sa charts while papasok ang summer, so hopefully mas mag-ingay pa siya. Wish namin sana kung makaabot sa kanila yung Twice, Red Velvet, and si Niana Guerrero sana masubukan din nila yung dance challenge,” said Jhoanna.

Their wish was granted that the Pantropiko fever reached South Korea after Red Velvet member Irene did their dance challenge on a fan call event. The members gushed over Irene’s cute video which has amassed over 1.3 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

With several viral moments and steadily rising on the charts, BINI is truly on the road to the top while remaining humble and keeping their feet on the ground.

“Grateful kami sa lahat ng bagay na natatanggap namin. Alam namin na matagal itong hinintay ng fans namin kaya sana magustuhan nila itong EP at masundan din namin sana yung magandang nasimulan ng Karera at Pantropiko,” the group said.

