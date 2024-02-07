^

Celine Dion earns cheers for first major public appearance since SPS diagnosis

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 7, 2024 | 11:21am
Celine Dion earns cheers for first major public appearance since SPS diagnosis
Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award onstage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Grammy Awards was a big night for female artists, but nearly none received a bigger applause than Celine Dion.

The Canadian singer surprised attendees and viewers by appearing on the Grammys stage, instantly receiving a standing ovation, to present the night's top prize Album of the Year.

It was Celine's first major appearance in public since she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder Stiff-Person Syndrome, which had her canceling her world tour and undergo rigorous therapy.

"When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it, from my heart," Celine said, which initiated another round of applause. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

Celine herself is an Album of the Year winner, having been recognized in 1997 for her album "Falling Into You" and was presented to her by Diana Ross and Sting, a memory she recalled before reading out the newest winner.

Related: LIST: Key winners for the 2024 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift made history as she became the first artist to win Album of the Year four times — "Fearless" in 2010, "1989" in 2016, "folklore" in 2021, and "Midnights" in 2024.

The achievement appeared to have caught Taylor by surprise as she pulled her collaborators onstage and seemingly ignored Celine before delivering her acceptance speech.

Fans were quick to point out Taylor's apparent snubbing of Celine, however, a photo circulated of Taylor hugging Celine backstage after her win.

Taylor herself is a fan of Celine, mouthing the lyrics to the latter's "The Power of Love," which was playing as Celine appeared onstage.

The now four-time Album of the Year winner had a surprise of her own, announcing the release of her 11th album "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19.

The upcoming album is composed of 16 tracks, two of which are collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, while the album's physical edition has a bonus track, "The Manuscript."

RELATED: Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year Grammy, breaking record

