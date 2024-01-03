^

Entertainment

Jo Koy shares 'hosting preparations' for Golden Globes

Kristofer Purnell
January 3, 2024
Jo Koy shares 'hosting preparations' for Golden Globes
Filipino-American comedian and actor Jo Koy
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American comedian and actor Jo Koy ribbed about the preparations he's done as he hosts the upcoming Golden Globes.

This will be the first time in the Golden Globes' tumultuous 81 years that it will be hosted by an individual with Filipino descent.

Jo Koy posted on social media a promotional video of the awards ceremony where he shares "preparations" to be a host.

The first tip he gave was to stretch one's fingers out, joking that the trophies are 45 pounds heavy made of dark chocolate.

His second piece of advice was simply to always pee. This is likely a reference to the Globes being a more casual ceremony than the Oscars, Emmys, or Grammys, and a lot of drinking is involved.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jo Koy (@jokoy)

Another guide Jo Koy demonstrated was wiping the side center parts of his lips to "get rid of the white crusties in the corners," adding it was creepy to "be a host with white crusties."

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special," Jo Koy said when he was confirmed to host the Globes. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud."

"Barbie" leads this year's Globes with nine nominations, followed closely by "Oppenheimer" with eight. Other films with five or more nominations are Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Poor Things," and "Past Lives."

A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone are also in the mix, as are Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers"), Timothee Chalamet ("Wonka"), Natalie Portman ("May December") and Bradley Cooper — as both actor and director of "Maestro."

RELATED: Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes, a 1st for a Filipino

