LIST: Concerts, events for January 2024

MANILA, Philippines — It's a brand new year, and everyone has a chance to start fresh!

The holiday festivities will simmer as the month goes along, but that won't stop a lot of events from being held all around the country.

Here are several of the concerts, events, and productions happening in January:

Van Gogh Alive (January 2-7, 9-14)

The multi-sensory art experience of the life and art of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh finishes its extended return run at the BGC Arts Center this month.

Yesung: Unfading Sense (January 6)

The Korean singer and member of veteran boy band Super Junior stages his "Unfading Sense" solo show, after his October 2023 solo album, at the New Frontier Theater.

Armi Millare (January 6)

OPM singer and former Up Dharma Down vocalist Armi Millare will perform at the Circuit Makati Event Grounds as she gears up for a solo album release in 2024.

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra: Fate (January 12)

The fifth concert of the orchestra's 39th season which will feature a commissioned Filipino work, Johannes Brahms’s Piano Concerto no. 1, op. 15, D minor, and Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 4, op.36, F minor. Pianist Jerome Rose will be the soloist at the concert to be held at Manila's Metropolitan Theater.

Seventeen: FOLLOW (January 13 and 14)

The Korean boy band Seventeen are coming to back to the country, this time for two nights at the Philippine Sports Stadium. Members Jeonghan and S. COUPS will be absent as they will "focus on rehabilitation treatment and recovery" from injuries.

Mark Tuan: The Other Side (January 14)

Rapper and GOT7 member Mark Tuan hits the SM North Edsa Skydome for the Asia leg of his "The Other Side" tour!

Nyoy Volante and Klarisee de Guzman (January 19)

"The King of Philippine Acoustic Pop" and "The Philippines’ Soul Diva" collaborate for a January perfomance at the Vue Bar of the Bellevue Manila Hotel.

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres (January 19 and 20)

British rock band Coldplay continue their environmentally conscious world tour in the Philippines in just their second-ever visit, this time performing at the Philippine Arena for two nights! OPM singer Jikamarie will be the opening act for both nights.

Dance Supremacy: Kings and Queens (January 20)

Now on its 8th iteration, the international street style dance competition will be hosted at the Theatre at Solaire. High school and college Students are invited to bust a move on the dance floor!

Melanie Martinez: PORTALS (January 20)

Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez will perform at the World Trade Center to promote her album "Portals," from which the tour takes its name.

Getting Maried Bridal Fair (January 20 and 21)

The "biggest and grandest" bridal fair will take place on January's third weekend at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

NCT 127: The Unity (January 21)

K-pop group NCT 127 returns to the country bringing its third tour "The Unity" to Bulacan's Philippines Sports Stadium.

The Rose: Dawn to Dusk (January 26)

South Korean indie-rock band The Rose are returning to the Philippines after about exactly a year, this time taking their talents to the Araneta Coliseum.

The Jets (January 26 and 27)

The American '80s family pop band who produced hits like"Crush on You," "You Got It All," and many others are returning to the Philippines for a two-night concert! Catch them at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Ohm Pawat (January 27)

Thai actor Ohm Pawat will be at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura to greet supporters at his first-ever fan meeting in the Philippines.

Joy & Daloy: A Twinbill Show (January 27)

The Daloy Dance Company and performer Joy Alpuerto Ritter will bring an incredible performance showcasing amazing choreography and music combined with a fusion of traditional Filipino elements and contemporary styles, for one night only at the CCP Black Box Theater. Don’t miss it!

Brent Faiyaz: It's A Wasteland (January 28)

R&B singer-songwriter Brent Faiyaz lands in the country to perform at the New Frontier Theater.

SWITCH: Anthony Rosaldo (January 31)

The "Kapuso Pop Rocker" Anthony Rosaldo is set to bring out his musical talents to the stage through pop rock and musical theater at the Music Museum at San Juan.

Peña, Nielsen, & Tchaikovsky (January 31)

The Manila Symphony Orchestra concludes its 2023 - 2024 concert series "In Pursuit of Excellence," celebrating 98 years of musical brilliance with a special concert featuring the renowned Filipino Violinist Diomedes Saraza Jr. and conducted by Maestro Olivier

Ochanine. Musical pieces to be performed include: Angel Peña's "Trinity," Carl Nielsen's Symphony No. 1, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto No. 1. One night only, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium (RCBC Theater).

