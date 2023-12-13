^

Entertainment

Polin's romance next: 'Bridgerton' season 3 release date revealed

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 4:56pm
Polin's romance next: 'Bridgerton' season 3 release date revealed
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of the hit historical romance series "Bridgerton."
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's love story will go next on the wildly popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" when the newest season premieres summer next year. 

Following the events from the second season where Penelope's deepest secret as The Ton's tattler Lady Whistledown, Penelope's life and love stories come next after Daphne's and Anthony's in the first and second seasons, respectively. 

"Bridgerton" season 3 will be released in two-parts. The first part will be released on May 16, 2024, while the second part will start streaming on June 13, 2024. 

The series synopsis partly reads: "'Bridgerton' is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. 

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."  

For readers of Julia Quinn's novels, which were the inspiration of the Netflix series, the love story of Penelope and Colin, fondly called "Polin" by fans, is tweaked a little bit based on the synopsis. 

Compounding Penelope's issues is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), her childhood best friend with whom she exchanged strong words at the end of the cliffhanger episode of the last season. 

Also returning to the third season are Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack) and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown). 

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Jess Brownell, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. 

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' season 3 shows first look at 'Polin' romance

vuukle comment

BRIDGERTON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Host-actor Matteo Guidicelli is now a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City, having earned his bachelor’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Kapuso artist Sarah Lahbati recently showed off her beach body as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Amid speculation about Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati's relationship, Annabelle Rama intriguingly suggested watching...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda offered some words of comfort and validation for "It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu who is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' &mdash; commissioned data

Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' — commissioned data

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American content creator and singer Bella Poarch was included as among the celebrities that reportedly generated the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Fans of onscreen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were delighted upon seeing the two at Donny's sister's wedding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actor Zac Efron now has his own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Entertainment
fbtw
Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity

Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Korean actress Son Ye Jin will be donating some of her possessions to a bazaar and donate all proceeds for a charitable ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with