Polin's romance next: 'Bridgerton' season 3 release date revealed

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of the hit historical romance series "Bridgerton."

MANILA, Philippines — Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's love story will go next on the wildly popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" when the newest season premieres summer next year.

Following the events from the second season where Penelope's deepest secret as The Ton's tattler Lady Whistledown, Penelope's life and love stories come next after Daphne's and Anthony's in the first and second seasons, respectively.

"Bridgerton" season 3 will be released in two-parts. The first part will be released on May 16, 2024, while the second part will start streaming on June 13, 2024.

The series synopsis partly reads: "'Bridgerton' is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

For readers of Julia Quinn's novels, which were the inspiration of the Netflix series, the love story of Penelope and Colin, fondly called "Polin" by fans, is tweaked a little bit based on the synopsis.

Compounding Penelope's issues is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), her childhood best friend with whom she exchanged strong words at the end of the cliffhanger episode of the last season.

Also returning to the third season are Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack) and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Jess Brownell, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' season 3 shows first look at 'Polin' romance