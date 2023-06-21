^

'Bridgerton' season 3 shows first look at 'Polin' romance

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 12:37pm
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of the hit historical romance series "Bridgerton."
MANILA, Philippines — Nicola Coughlan promised a "magical and romantic" third season of "Bridgerton," and by the looks of the four stills revealed at TUDUM 2023 in Brazil last weekend, the anticipated season is looking like a full-blown "Polin" romance. 

"For book fans, you may have an idea. But I can promise you, you're in for a magical and romantic season," said Nicola. 

In the series, she plays Penelope Featherington, the best friend of Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). The Bridgerton children and their love stories are the subjects of the books written by Julia Quinn. These same books are adapted into a series by Netflix with Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland as producer. 

Penelope has always been present since the first season, which showed how Bridgerton's oldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) enters into a fake relationship with the elusive Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), so he could ward off unwanted attention from overeager mothers and their debutante daughters. 

While the story focused on Daphne and Simon, it also showed Penelope's deepest secrets — her unrequited love for Eloise's older brother Colin (Luke Newton), thus, the "Polin" tag by the fans of the two, and her dual identity as Lady Whistledown, the mysterious society writer who is privy to the most salacious gossip among the Ton, Regency London's high society. 

The second season proved to be even more exciting for Penelope as she tries to hide her other identity while still spending time with the Bridgertons in the countryside and witnessing the romance between the two central lovers of the season, the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the elder sister of Anthony's fiancee. 

The second season ended with a dilemma for Penelope as her best friend finally unmasked her as Lady Whistledown. 

"Can Peneloise (nickname for the friendship between Penelope and Eloise) repair their friendship?" asked Nicola to the audience at TUDUM. 

Nicola said that for the upcoming season, Penelope returns to London with a new look and newfound sense of independence and determination. 

The wandering Colin returns to London from his travels in France, Spain and Italy, but he would be in for a surprise as he would most likely find out that many things have changed since he decided to travel his way across Europe. 

"I can promise you quite the scandalous season and we cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride," Nicola said. 

The release date for the third season of "Bridgerton" has not been confirmed by Netflix as of press time. 

