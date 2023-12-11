^

Piolo Pascual, Janella Salvador spark excitement in Batangas with 'Mallari' motorcade, fancon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 9:22am
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Piolo Pascual and Janella Salvador led the “Mallari” cast in their motorcade and fancon in Lipa City, Batangas. 

Film producer Mentorque Productions posted on its official Facebook page the photos of the recent successful motorcade and fancon, featuring the cast of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry. 

“Nakakakilig ang mainit nyong pagtanggap sa #MallariTheMovie cast. Thank you so much for supporting our Motorcade earlier, Batangueños!” Mentorque wrote. 

After the motorcade, the cast went to SM City Lipa for a mall show. 

Piolo and Janella performed to the delight of their fans. Hosted by Inah Evans, also present in the fancon were Ron Angeles, Angelie Sanoy, Audrey Alquiroz, Tommy Alejandrino, John Ventura, James Clarence Fajardo and Ali Abatayo 
 
"Mallari" is a partly true-to-life account of a parish priest in the 1800s who killed 57 people before being arrested, the murders antedating those by Jack The Ripper by over 60 years.

The film also stars JC Santos, Elisse Joson and Gloria Diaz, with the special participation of Mylene Dizon.

Showing on theaters this Christmas Day. 

RELATED: 'Mallari' creators hope to match, surpass 'Feng Shui' success

JANELLA SALVADOR

PIOLO PASCUAL
