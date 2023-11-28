Meet Abraham Lawyer, Michelle Dee's youngest half-brother

MANILA, Philippines — Abraham "Abe" Lawyer, half-brother of actress-beauty queen Michelle Dee, has been garnering attention lately after videos of the model went viral supporting his sister during her Miss Universe stint.

Abe was in El Salvador with his and Michelle's mother Melanie Marquez giving out Philippine flags and banners and rooting for Michelle and his good looks were noticed by many Internet users.

The 20-year-old model is Melanie's youngest son with estranged American and ranch owner Randy "Adam" Lawyer. Michelle is Melanie's daughter with businessman Frederick Dee.

Apart from modelling since he was a teenager, the nearly 6-foot-6 Abe is also a professional tennis player who has competed in local and international tournaments.

Abe also served as a missionary in Chile for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, finishing his mission just in time to head back to America where he is completing a Marketing course and to support Michelle at Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador.

The last time Abe was in the Philippines before this year was in 2019, though he will return to America early next year to finish his studies.

Michelle was the guest for the November 27 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" and Abe made a brief appearance toward the show's end, joining his sister on her couch.

The beauty queen made fun of Abe not being able to speak Tagalog, although he is learning as he's considering entering showbiz.

"The cutest bell boy in the universe," Michelle humorously added.

Michelle finished in the the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023 and took home four recognitions: the most fan votes, the Spirit of Carnival Award, a Gold winner for the Voice for Change competition, and the fan-voted Best in National Costume.

