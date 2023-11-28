Michelle Dee answers Miss Universe 2023 final question

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Michelle Dee answered the final question at Miss Universe 2023.

In her guesting in "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," the host, Boy Abunda, asked Michelle: "If you could live one year in another woman's shoes, who would you choose and why?"

Michelle chose Apo Whang-Od, the inspiration behind her Mark Bumgarner-designed gown for the finals.

"If I could choose to live in any woman's shoes, it would be Apo Whang-Od. She's an amazing symbol of cultural preservation. She's an amazing symbol of ageism.

"She has been defying boundaries, stereotypes, and that is something that I have tried to inspire everybody around me as well, which is to own your unique story, own your traditions, love where you came from, love who you're with, who you're surrounded with.

"And truly, with that unique story, you can make your country proud. You can show the universe what your country has to offer. In my case, my love for my country can shake the whole universe as well," Michelle answered.

Michelle's Top 10 finish marks the Philippines' return to the semifinals after her predecessor Celeste Cortesi ended the country's 12-year streak of progressing in the initial round.

Dee was one of the Gold winners for the Voice for Change award for her autism advocacy. She also received the Spirit of Carnival Award presented by pageant sponsor Carnival Cruises and also won as Best in National Costume. — Video from GMA Network YouTUbe channel

