Michelle Dee admits crying in the bathroom after not making it to Miss Universe Top 5

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee admitted that she cried when she failed to make it in the Top 5 of Miss Universe.

In her interview with "24 Oras," Michelle said that she went straight to the bathroom after the announcement of the Top 5.

"I knew we had to go back on stage kasi we're sportsmen like that. Make sure you still show face, show gratitude to the organization, pero 'yun nga naiyak ako," she said.

"Sayang lang kasi I knew if nakahawak ako ng mic, I knew I would have given a smashing answer," she added.

Michelle then said that she had no regrets as she gave her all in the competition.

"My goal was to really to give 200 percent of myself and to make sure that the Filipinos know that as well," she said.

"Hindi ko nga alam kung ano ang babaguhin ko to ensure na makapasok tayo or to give us the best chance but it wasn't our destiny," she added.

Michelle's Top 10 finish marks the Philippines' return to the semifinals after her predecessor Celeste Cortesi ended the country's 12-year streak of progressing in the initial round.

Dee was one of the Gold winners for the Voice for Change award for her autism advocacy. She also received the Spirit of Carnival Award and won as Best in National Costume.

