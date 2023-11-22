^

Maritoni Fernandez's daughter Lexi marries in UK

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 2:12pm
Maritoni Fernandez's daughter Lexi marries in UK
In her Instagram account, Maritoni posted photos from the wedding that happened in Newton St. Cyres in Exeter, United Kingdom last November 19.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maritoni Fernandez's daughter Lexi tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner Harry Cordingley. 

In her Instagram account, Maritoni posted photos from the wedding that happened in Newton St. Cyres in Exeter, United Kingdom last November 19. 

"UK Wedding day (part 1). Today my only baby girl @itslexif married the love of her life @ohcharlesharry in a most intimate UK wedding here in Exeter," Maritoni captioned the post.

"We are so blessed to have gained a son," she added. 

For her part, Lexi also posted photos of her wedding. 

"Mr & Mrs," she captioned one of her posts. 

Lexi wore a white wedding gown created by Tinni Garbes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"As soon as I got engaged, I knew immediately in my heart that I wanted @tinnigarbes to make my dress. I didn’t have a dream dress whatsoever. All I knew was that I didn’t want it to be white & that it evoked a classic and timeless, yet vintage vibe," she wrote. 

"Something I could wear to both my UK & Manila weddings with minimal changes/alterations. Tinni made my dream dress. I felt comfortable, beautiful & most importantly, myself. I couldn’t have imagined wearing anything else," she added. 

Lexi's "Tween Hearts" co-stars Bea Binene and Joyce Ching congratulated her for being married. 

“Best wishes and God bless you both, Besh! Congratulations!!” Bea commented.

