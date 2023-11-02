'You're playing God': Rica Peralejo talks about 'religiosity' after viral Halloween costume

Rica Peralejo at the launch of Cebu Pacific's Juander Far and Wide campaign on October 9, 2023, held in Blackbird, Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Rica Peralejo shared her thoughts on "religiosity" and "fearmongering" after some internet users called her out for wearing costumes for Halloween.

The actress posted a photo of her with her husband, pastor Joseph Bonifacio and their two kids in their Halloween costumes.

They were wearing attires from popular games and graphic novels, including Saitama from "One Punch Man," Super Mario, Ninjago and Geometry Dash.

One internet user wrote that Christians should not be involved with Halloween.

Rica replied: "If you mean halloween to be demonic practices and evil stuff ofc no one should. But if by halloween we mean a big costume part with treats for kids, like a whole day candy affair, then I don’t see why not."

Screenshot from Rica Peralejo's Instagram account

After several other exchanges on her Instagram post, she posted a lengthy explanation on how she sees Halloween on her Instagram Stories.

"Halloween has become wholesome in some ways, especially so for the kiddie parties and village trick or treating. So many kids now adults have had the best memories and family time every Halloween because the spirit has become so childlike," she wrote.

She also talked about how fearmongering has become rampant, especially among Christians.

"Fearmongering amongst Christian circles is so bothersome. So mamy parents have come up to me saying they were told not to for all sorts of things," Rica said.

She recalled a parent who was told that when they participate in Halloween activities, they "align with the devil" and that her kids would suffer demonic things.

"All I can say is that if this is true, then satan should have won by today cause every year, we celebrate Halloween and people dress up all sorts of things and I still see no sign that the devil has overcome. So many people who also trick or treated as kids are fine today. Many of them strong believers," Rica pointed out.

Rica asked if people realize that their actions and thoughts "imply arrogance and pride" over their belief that they hold the one truth and correct answer.

"Dunno also how people are not realizing they have sinned and not by condemning that which God does not condemn! They have played God and judge and wow their words, too... In their anxiety, they have resorted to blatant disrespect and calling of names and heckling. How is that Christian and godly at all?" she added.

The actress also noted that instead of condescenion and self-righteousness, people should be loving as more people can be reached when they do the opposite.

She also talked about how these actions were seen as stumbling block by some, but Rica disagreed.

"That's enlightenment cause it's about time that religiosity and fearmongering continues unchallenged every Halloween. I am not saying everyone must practice but it is wrong to say everyone shouldn't join the wholesome and redeemed versions of Halloween traditions. That's wrong. You have no monopoly of revelation. No monopoly of conviction. And the real scary thing here is your (sic) playing God, actually. Ito pala ang tunay na horror story," she said.

Rica quipped about attending her Instagram "Ted Talk" and shared that online users are free to take a screenshot of her lengthy IG Stories.

Rica said she wrote it for those who cannot find the words for their convictions.

"We had an amazing Halloween. It has been totally healing for me who never had much of a childhood. Let that be a testimony of God's redeeming love, which knows no bounds," she wrote.

