Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 3:50pm
Andrea Brillantes with friends Bea Borres, Criza Taa and Danica Ontengco.
Andrea Beldua via Andrea Brillantes Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes trended online after she dressed up as Regina George from the 2014 hit teen movie "Mean Girls."

In her Instagram account, Andrea posted photos of her, together with friends Bea Borres, Criza Taa and Danica Ontengco.

"MEET THE PLASTICS!" Andre captioned her post. 

In another post, Andrea shared solo pictures of her dressed up as the popular character. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

"Why are you so obsessed with me?" she captioned the post. 

Andrea had a publicized break up with basketball player Ricci Rivero recently. 

Ricci revealed that Andrea Brillantes tried to reconcile with him.

During a segment of Marites University, host DJ JhaiHo read a statement from Ricci, saying that his current girlfriend, Leren May Bautista, was not involved as a third party in his previous relationship with Andrea. 

“Nakilala ko si Leren May 26, Jai. And alam nilang mag-bestfriend na wala na kami that time. We broke up a couple times na early this year kaya magulo na talaga. Nakikipagbalikan siya and nu'ng last time na May 6 sinabi niya na wala na, end na because of the girl na alam naman niya na kasama ng friend ko 'yun na pumunta doon so paanong overlap doon, Jai?” Ricci said. 

RELATED: Andrea Brillantes tried to reconcile, Leren Bautista not 3rd party — Ricci Rivero

