SPOTTED: SB19, Mimiyuuuh share what it means to be authentic at Pepsi Pulse 2023

During the electrifying Pepsi Pulse 2023 celebration held last October 8, SB19 set the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. Adding an extra dose of excitement to the Pepsi Pulse event, Mimiyuuuh graced the night with her infectious energy, ensuring that the atmosphere was filled with nothing but pure fun.

Pepsi marks new era with refreshed visual identity and new tagline on individuality

MANILA, Philippines — Pepsi, the iconic beverage brand, is boldly entering a new era marked by individuality and authenticity, and they've chosen to do it alongside two influential Filipino talents: the sensational Pinoy pop boyband, SB19, and renowned social media star, Mimiyuuuh.

During the electrifying Pepsi Pulse 2023 celebration held last October 8, SB19 set the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds ablaze with performances of crowd favorites such as “Liham,” “Crimzone,” and their global hit, “Gento.”

Adding an extra dose of excitement to the Pepsi Pulse event, Mimiyuuuh graced the night with her infectious energy, ensuring that the atmosphere was filled with nothing but pure fun.

Photo Courtesy of Pepsi Philippines Photo Courtesy of Pepsi Philippines Photo Courtesy of Pepsi Philippines Photo Courtesy of Pepsi Philippines Photo Courtesy of Pepsi Philippines < >

The relaunch also featured the exceptional talents of Filipino singer-songwriter Ace Banzuelo and the renowned OPM band, Mayonnaise, making it an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Everyone from guest performers to attendees witnessed the grand celebration that unveiled Pepsi’s new visual identity and the tagline “Mas Masarap Maiba.”

Why ‘Mas Masarap Maiba,’ in the words of SB19

Establishing themselves as a prominent presence in the music industry, SB19 has garnered a devoted following, thanks in large part to their distinctive style.

Asked about how the message of “Mas Masarap Maiba” resonates with the group and the significance of authenticity in their artistic journey, SB19 passionately emphasized that staying true to their unique identity and dancing to their own rhythm not only fuels their creativity but also infuses a sense of joy into their craft.

“Yung pagiging unique at authentic, ‘yun talaga ang pinaka importante as an artist,” Stell told the media during the event.

“We know na sa panahon ngayon, maraming nauuso, maraming bagay na madaling magbago, and as an artist, it’s a struggle for us at lagi naming iniisip paano sasabay sa uso at kung yung next naming ilalabas na kanta ay kakagatin ba ng tao. Pero kung masyado mong inisip na sumabay sa uso, mai-stress ka at map-pressure dahil napaka fast-paced ng nangyayari sa mundo,” he continued.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias SB19 passionately emphasized that staying true to their unique identity and dancing to their own rhythm not only fuels their creativity but also infuses a sense of joy into their craft.

Pablo added: “We believe na mapproject mo lang ang 100% mo pag minahal mo ang sarili mo at pag tinanggap mo kung sino ka. Mahahawa ang tao pag nageenjoy ka sa ginagawa mo, mageenjoy din ang manonod sayo.”

Stell mentioned how in today’s social media era, anyone could do anything just to make themselves interesting, like pretending and creating fake things, but reminded that only by being authentic can one find satisfaction.

“Kung iisipin mo yun palagi at sasabay sa uso, di ka makakasimula ng something na nagsimula sayo. Kung hindi ka matatakot na ipakita at ilabas ang true feeling mo, ang nasa puso mo, mahihirapan ka ipakita kung sinong totoo ikaw,” Stell shared.

“Same with Pepsi, maraming nagbabago at lumalabas na bago, pero nagstick sila sa kung anong nafefeel nilang tama for the product, kaya ngayon kabay ang Pepsi with SB19, sobrang proud kami dahil mas pinatatag, bold, stronger than ever,’ he concluded.

Asked what they wish their ever-loyal A’TIN take away from their new campaign with Pepsi, Ken shared to the media that he hopes that their fans get a valuable lesson and inspiration in being authentic.

“I-embrace lang natin kung anong kaibahan natin, at tanggapin natin ang sarili natin. In that way, mas marunong tayo magmahal sa iba at mamahalin din natin ang sarili natin,” he expressed.

Mimiyuuuh on the power of being real

Philstar.com/Chyna Merin Mimiyuuuh expressed her happiness in being able to inspire people just by being herself.

Even before the current generation of influencers, Mimiyuuuh was already beloved on social media for her funny and authentic personality, often seen in her famous room with her iconic pink cabinet.

So when asked if there’s a moment in her life where Mimi felt that it’s truly “Mas Masarap Maiba,” she shared a story of how being real in her vlogs also empowered others to embrace themselves.

“Noong pumunta po akong Indonesia for work, merong flight attendant doon na mom po sya, tapos sabi raw ng anak nya, ‘Ma, wag natin ipatanggal yung ngipin ko sa harap kasi ganun din yung ngipin ni Mimiyuuuh’. So parang ako I really felt empowered na mas masarap talaga maiba kasi naeempower mo rin yung ibang tao na hindi rin naman perfect,” she shared.

Mimi expressed her happiness in being able to inspire people just by being herself. She also acknowledged that today's generation, especially Gen Z, has become more accepting of differences.

“Sobrang aware nila na we are all diferent and we can still make harmony even magkakaiba tayo. I’m super happy that with this tagline of Pepsi, mas maeempower natin na okay lang pala kahit iba ka, and I’m super happy that I’m part of this campaign because I really like being different,” told Mimi.

A revamped identity for modern Filipinos

Pepsi’s fresh visual identity and new tagline come 15 years after its last logo update. This is a testament to its commitment to staying relevant with the times.

The updated logo showcases a new custom typeface and a can silhouette that embodies Pepsi's accessibility to all consumers while incorporating a distinctive blue and black "pulse," symbolizing the energy and vibrancy that Pepsi aims to evoke in its fans.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias (From left) PepsiCo Philippines Beverages Marketing Director Ray Philip Pine, PepsiCo Philippines and Malaysia General Manager Nitin Bhandari and Senior Director for Brand Marketing Asia Steve Romanasanta

According to Pepsi, the refreshed logo aims to capture the essence of the youth, resonating with the global Gen Z community while staying rooted in Filipino culture.

Meanwhile, for the new tagline, Pepsi said they listened closely to their consumers, and they believe that the rebranding is all about embracing that thirst for authenticity by today’s generation.

“Our new tagline is ‘Mas Masarap Maiba’ and it’s all about celebrating that attitude of breaking free, from the conventions holding you back so you can enjoy the moment more,” Ray Philip Pine, marketing director of PepsiCo Philippines Beverages, said.

“What we expect is we relate better to our younger consumers, to this generation, because they believe in self-expression and authenticity, and those are things that Pepsi emboldens you to do,” he added.

Asked what to expect from Pepsi in its new era, Nitin Bhandari, general manager of PepsiCo Philippines and Malaysia said: “This is going to be something that will be sustained. It’s a new era for Pepsi, and this partnership we have right now with SB19 and Mimiyuuuh is just the beginning.”

“What I can assure you is that in the next six months, you’ll hear a lot more from our brand beyond what we’re doing today, and we’re super excited about it,” Bhandari teased.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Pepsi. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



