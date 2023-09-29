Impressions and insights from celebrities after Hamilton’s gala night

As the curtains rose on Hamilton’s gala night, celebrities from the entertainment industry gathered to witness the theatrical phenomenon that has captured many hearts worldwide.

During the event, we had the opportunity to hear from them, including Pinoy pride Rachelle Ann Go Spies (who delivered an outstanding portrayal of Eliza Hamilton, reaffirming her mastery of the role), about their impressions and praises for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking masterpiece.

Let’s delve into the insights and thoughts shared by these personalities on a night filled with awe and inspiration.

Rachelle Ann Go-Spies: “I’m very, very grateful and did not expect before the show I would be so emotional. Naiyak ako hindi pa ako kumakanta. It was powerful and I felt the love of our kababayans!”

Martin Spies, husband of Rachelle Ann: “With this tour, we can spend a lot of quality time with the kids and (it can) bring us closer as a family. Rachelle has always wanted to come back here. She’s super happy because she’s performing for friends and family. It’s amazing and special for her.”

Dolly de Leon, film, TV and stage actress: “I’m really emotionally excited to see Rachelle Anne Go because I’ve never watched her perform live, to watch her and meet her. And it’s really such an honor for us to be visited by a foreign production… world-class!”

Leo Valdez, The Engineer in Miss Saigon: “It’s a great idea that Michael Cassel and the group brought it over here because Hamilton is a by-word in America and London. Fortunately, I got to see this in London while doing Miss Saigon. The reason for that is so that the Filipinos can get a glimpse of how amazing the show is... and Rachelle Ann Go, you are the best!”

Jed Madela, singer and recording artist: “Honestly, this is the first time I’m seeing this live. I’ve read reviews, I’ve seen clips of it, and heard its music… and it’s really different live. What struck me most is that the entire cast never missed a beat!”

Mark Bautista, TV, stage, film and recording artist: “It’s my first time watching this show and I’m super overwhelmed and so proud of Rachelle Ann Go!”

Sam Concepcion, TV, stage, film and recording artist: “There’s really nothing like this show now. It’s such a theater revolution that changed everything. To us, artists, to see something of this caliber at this level of storytelling and music. Lin Manuel Miranda has such a way with poetry and words that hits like no other. Not my first time to see this. I saw Rachelle Ann, I was just blown away. If I were to play a role, I’d probably be John Lawrence, the best friend who dies, comes back as his son… hahaha… because I register young and that’s the only reason. And yes, I read for that part, that’s the real story!”

Christian Bautista, TV, stage, film and recording artist: “Congratulations to the entire cast. I am so excited for the entire Philippines. Watch Hamilton and congrats, Rachelle Ann and the entire cast, what a wonderful performance!”

The CompanY (OJ Mariano, Sweet Tiongson, Annie Uy and Moy Ortiz), TV and recording artists: “Lin Manuel Miranda is a genius, amazing ensemble, the clarity of lyrics even in rap is clear and artistic! Very moving and powerful on a cellular level. Every song is just so good and it’s different watching it live!”

Tim Pavino, singer and recording artist: “Hamilton is breathtaking, quick… it’s so sharp and all the performers were phenomenal! I’m leaving tonight with more inspiration to be a better musician and to be a better actor. This is just something you really need to watch.”

Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue, singers and stage and TV actors: “Constantly exciting, fast paced and precise, excellently exact! Our deep feeling is that I’m not throwing away my shot! Everyone is just so beautiful and talented.”

Jenine Desiderio, stage, TV and film actress: “It’s refreshing that the music has evolved, a very fresh take on how to express and tell a story. The young generation will be able to relate to it. Even if the story is of a different culture, it made it more relatable.”

Janella Salvador, TV and film actress: “I thought it was wonderful considering it was word heavy. As an actress, it was so challenging. I commend the actors and the production, challenging as it was, they gave us a really good performance.”

Bullet Dumas, singer-songwriter: “I came here and knew I’d be blown away. Nakikinig lang ako, ang saya saya. I don’t know anything about the show, I’m enjoying every part of it kasi yung attention to detail, coming from AHEB parang na-ge-gets ko how difficult it really is to mount a production. Ang astig ‘coz I know kaya rin ng Pinoy makagawa nito.”

Nikka del Rosario, singer-songwriter: “I’m blown away and I’m so happy to watch Hamilton here in the Philippines. Congratulations to the entire team! I would love to watch it over and over.”

Tanya Manalang, Kim in Miss Saigon UK: “It’s so powerful and I’ve learned so much just by watching tonight. Gusto ko mag-ensemble kasi ang ganda ng sayaw. Kung magaling lang akong sumayaw Eliza pwede din, hahaha!”

Audie Gemora, stage-film actor and producer for Hamilton Manila: “There is only one major show that needed to be brought here and it would be Hamilton and if there’s any show we are willing to take a risk on, it would be this show and we are so happy.”

Diether Ocampo, TV and film actor, model: “Overwhelmed... completely overwhelmed and I’m glad we have witnessed this finally on stage. Hopefully, all our Filipino friends and family will be able to watch it.”

Celebrity couple Anthony and Maricel Pangilinan: “Impeccable... the quality... I mean is this really happening? Grabe ang galing and si Rachelle! And eventually the story touched my heart. It’s a privilege to have seen this here in the Philippines to share this moment with my family. It’s a gift.”

Kayla Rivera, radio DJ, singer, TV and stage actress: “You just take in there with every single actor. Even though Lin Miranda isn’t there, you feel his presence through the genius of the entire show!”

Markki Stroem, singer and stage actor: “Oh my God... this was a master class in acting and in musical theater in general. Walang patapon. These actors were all perfect for the roles and they were committed every single second.”

Sheila Francisco, stage and film actress: “This is a good cast from what I saw. They’re very good and it’s a different way to tell a story, Everybody should just come and see it, especially the young ones. Learn American history by watching Hamilton!”

Anthony Rosaldo, singer and actor: “The rapping was incredible. I don’t know how they did it, but it was amazing!”