Baron Geisler to ABS-CBN bosses, colleagues: ‘I will not let you down’

Baron Geisler on being invited again to the ABS-CBN Ball after being banned for 14 years: ‘I will really wear a handsome suit, (I will put my) best foot forward and (be on my) best behavior.’

Baron Geisler is looking forward to expressing his gratitude to the ABS-CBN bosses and colleagues in the upcoming ABS-CBN Ball dubbed Forever Grateful on Sept. 30. He is invited to the grand event 14 years after he got banned from attending it.

He recently posted on his social media account a copy of the invitation and his confirmation to the said ball.

“I didn’t expect that it (the post) would go viral. I didn’t even know that the theme of the ball is Forever Grateful. But I’m forever, eternally grateful to them because hindi ko naman sila masisisi that they banned me for 14 years because every time that they invited me before, nang aaway ako ng tao. I get super drunk to the point na nagkakalat ako dun,” he shared to the press during an interview for GG (Good Game), the first-ever esports themed film in the country.

“So, hindi siya maganda for the other celebrities who are there to celebrate their achievements. So now since that I am invited, I’m really thankful to Tita Cory (Vidanes, ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast) and Dreamscape (Entertainment),” he said and added, “I will not let you down.”

“I will really wear a handsome suit, (I will put my) best foot forward and (be on my) best behavior,” the actor further promised. “And I’m glad also na nag-uusap kami sa (Senior High series) set na may sarili kaming table na magkaka-dikit. Tita Sylvia (Sanchez) said (jokingly) bubugbugin niya ako, direk Andoy (Ranay) sabi niya sasapukin ka kahit isang shot lang.”

“So, I’m grateful na kahit na alam kong hindi ako iinum, I felt the love and support coming from the cast members and director (of Senior High). They are in full support of my recovery,” he added.

The actor will wear an ensemble by Avel Bacudio. “I need to lose more weight kasi dapat mala-sleek yung tuxedo,” he said of his preparations.

Baron is looking forward to “just say thank you to everyone” during the ball. “To say thank you to the boss and to say thank you to my co-actors and directors. And also to just celebrate each other’s achievements and the full support to Kapamilya, I love you, I love you.”

Photo from Baron Geisler's Instagram Baron plays a coach in the e-sports drama film GG (Good Game) topbilled by Donny Pangilinan (left) and directed by Prime Cruz.

“To tell you the truth wala pong good memories before. Wala po talaga,” he told The STAR when asked about his previous ABS-CBN Ball experiences. “I was always drunk because I was an insecure person. I would be drinking for five to seven hours before the ball (starts). So, pagdating ko dun wrecked na ko.

“So. there’s no interaction. So, I’m here (in the upcoming) ball to interact, to make new friends, to meet new actors kasi maliit ang mundo. I would want to work, keep working with these new actors, and even the ones I know already. Because I’m here to work (for) my family and I’m there to enjoy also,” he shared.

“I don’t need alcohol to enjoy the ball. Naka-ilang parties na ko na sober,” he added.

Baron furthered that he will “not promise” anything to his colleagues but assured, “I’ll just do it because talk is cheap. Maganda yung makita nila tapos after the ball sila na ang bahala na magsabi kung ano yung experience nila with me na warm, loving, caring and supportive sa industriya (and) colleagues.”

Asked about his “openness” to share what he had been through, Baron commented, “Yeah, it’s true because I’ve been talking about not only accountability but also to be honest to myself or maging totoo ka sa mga tao.”

He admitted that it has been tough. But, he added, “I’m done lying to myself. I’m done lying to other people. It’s really tiring. I’m here just to embrace everyone, feel the love, love, love, love, love, love.”

Meanwhile, Baron is grateful to be part of GG with Donny Pangilinan (as Seth), Gold Aceron (Trickz), Johannes Rissler (Kev), Igi Boy Flores (ExtraRice) and Kaleb Ong (Santino). The barkada-sports drama film also stars Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, Boots Anson-Roa and Ronaldo Valdez.

It is produced by Mediaworks, Inc., Cignal Entertainment and Create Cinema and will be shown in cinemas soon. GG is written and directed by Prime Cruz, story concept by Zach Aquino with Hannah Pangilinan (sister of Donny) as creative producer.

Donny shared that he personally requested Baron to act in the movie. “I’m the one who said that, ‘Guys, pwede ba si Coach Kurt si Baron Geisler?’ Because I’ve seen his works and I said, I think, first time niya if ma-accept niya ‘to, to do a different role (as compared) to his previous roles,” shared Donny.

Baron’s character, an optimistic gaming coach of the “Tokwa’t Bad Bois,” is one of Donny’s favorite characters in the film. “So, I’m so excited for you, guys, to see this version of Baron Geisler. (He is) very different, very bubbly, (and) very charismatic. That’s all I can say.”