Nadine Lustre, SB19, Ivana Alawi, BarDa, 'Jopay' among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 nominees

Composite image of actors Nadine Lustre, Barbie Forteza with David Licuaco, and Ivana Alawi

MANILA, Philippines — People's Choice nominees for the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines have been released, with a number of celebrities and TikTok creators vying for recognition through fan votes at the ceremony's third edition.

BarDa's Barbie Forteza and David Licuaco lead the nominees in the highly-contested Celebrity Creator of the Year category along with Francine Diaz, Dennis Trillo, Maris Racal, Rayver Cruz, Yassi Pressman, Yeng Constantino, AC Bonifacio and Jillian Ward.

Contesting for Filipino Song of the Year are Mayonnaise's "Jopay," SB19's "Gento," Ace Banzuelo's "Muli," Nadine Lustre's "Paligoy-ligoy," Nobita's "Ikaw Lang," BINI's "Na Na Na," Shoti's "LDR" and Dilaw's "Uhaw."

In the Popular Creator of the Year category are Sassa Gurl, Niana Guerrero, Carlyn Ocampo, Andrea So, Roce Ordoñez (winner of Rising Creator of the Year in 2022), Spencer Serafica, Evan Tan, Ericka Pineda and Daniel Laudit.

Speaking of Rising Creator of the Year, Christy Tabanyag or better known as Miss Deliciousness, the Calina brothers of Kabrader Vlogs, Mikee Reyes, Kirby Quimado, Teree Daisuke, Laine Bernardo and Jayat Gaming are nominated this time around.

Up for Livestreamer of the Year are Richard Nua, Kristina Paner, Joanna Alejandrino, Jeanne Pauline, Maria Flordeline Mac Krizel Yuson, Jerric Navarro, and users @pajoy16, @thequeen.01_ and @marryanne208.

Nominated for the Shop Creator of the Year award are actresses Ivana Alawi, Kiray Celis, Iwa Moto, and Sherilyn Reyes-Tan, and content creators Nicole Caluag, Queenee Mercado, Akosi Dogie, Momshie Odille, Michelle Ho of My Best Mommy Life, and twins Joj and Jai Agpangan.

Meanwhile nominated for Shop Brand Owner of the Year are Luxe's Anna Magkawas, Brilliant Skin's Glenda Dela Cruz Victorio, and Gorgeous Glow's Rosenda Casaje alongside Viy Cortez, Reese Tayag-Regua, Anjanette Pepito, Kristine Tenido, Mark Onacse, Louiejay Baloc and SammyJ.

Several awards will be dished out by a panel of judges, including the especially coveted TikTok Creator of the Year currently held by Esnyr Ranollo:

Entertainment and Media Entertainment Creator of the Year Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year News Publisher of the Year

Lifestyle and Education Beauty Creator of the Year Fashion Creator of the Year Foodie of the Year Educator of the Year

Sports and Gaming Gaming Creator of the Year Sports Creator of the Year

Community Dance Creator of the Year Comedy Creator of the Year Effects House Creator of the Year



The 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines will stream on TikTok and YouTube for the public on Sept. 30, 2023 at 10:45 p.m.

Nominee Mikee Reyes will host alongside Jazmine Reyes, while nominees BINI and Dilaware among the night's performers with Lola Amour, KAIA, Paul Pablo and Playertwo.

Last year's winners included Vice Ganda and Joshua Garcia for Celebrity Creator of the Year, and Arshie Larga sharing the Popular Creator of the Year with the previously mentioned Esnyr.

