^

Entertainment

Nadine Lustre, SB19, Ivana Alawi, BarDa, 'Jopay' among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 nominees

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 3:49pm
Nadine Lustre, SB19, Ivana Alawi, BarDa, 'Jopay' among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 nominees
Composite image of actors Nadine Lustre, Barbie Forteza with David Licuaco, and Ivana Alawi
Viva Films, STAR / file, Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — People's Choice nominees for the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines have been released, with a number of celebrities and TikTok creators vying for recognition through fan votes at the ceremony's third edition.

BarDa's Barbie Forteza and David Licuaco lead the nominees in the highly-contested Celebrity Creator of the Year category along with Francine Diaz, Dennis Trillo, Maris Racal, Rayver Cruz, Yassi Pressman, Yeng Constantino, AC Bonifacio and Jillian Ward.

Contesting for Filipino Song of the Year are Mayonnaise's "Jopay," SB19's "Gento," Ace Banzuelo's "Muli," Nadine Lustre's "Paligoy-ligoy," Nobita's "Ikaw Lang," BINI's "Na Na Na," Shoti's "LDR" and Dilaw's "Uhaw."

In the Popular Creator of the Year category are Sassa Gurl, Niana Guerrero, Carlyn Ocampo, Andrea So, Roce Ordoñez (winner of Rising Creator of the Year in 2022), Spencer Serafica, Evan Tan, Ericka Pineda and Daniel Laudit.

@tiktokawardsph #TikTokAwardsPH2023 ? original sound - TikTok Awards Philippines

Speaking of Rising Creator of the Year, Christy Tabanyag or better known as Miss Deliciousness, the Calina brothers of Kabrader Vlogs, Mikee Reyes, Kirby Quimado, Teree Daisuke, Laine Bernardo and Jayat Gaming are nominated this time around.

Up for Livestreamer of the Year are Richard Nua, Kristina Paner, Joanna Alejandrino, Jeanne Pauline, Maria Flordeline Mac Krizel Yuson, Jerric Navarro, and users @pajoy16, @thequeen.01_ and @marryanne208.

Nominated for the Shop Creator of the Year award are actresses Ivana Alawi, Kiray Celis, Iwa Moto, and Sherilyn Reyes-Tan, and content creators Nicole Caluag, Queenee Mercado, Akosi Dogie, Momshie Odille, Michelle Ho of My Best Mommy Life, and twins Joj and Jai Agpangan.

Meanwhile nominated for Shop Brand Owner of the Year are Luxe's Anna Magkawas, Brilliant Skin's Glenda Dela Cruz Victorio, and Gorgeous Glow's Rosenda Casaje alongside Viy Cortez, Reese Tayag-Regua, Anjanette Pepito, Kristine Tenido, Mark Onacse, Louiejay Baloc and SammyJ.

@tiktokawardsph #TikTokAwardsPH2023 ? original sound - TikTok Awards Philippines

Several awards will be dished out by a panel of judges, including the especially coveted TikTok Creator of the Year currently held by Esnyr Ranollo:

  • Entertainment and Media
    • Entertainment Creator of the Year
    • Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year
    • News Publisher of the Year
  • Lifestyle and Education
    • Beauty Creator of the Year
    • Fashion Creator of the Year
    • Foodie of the Year
    • Educator of the Year
  • Sports and Gaming
    • Gaming Creator of the Year
    • Sports Creator of the Year
  • Community
    • Dance Creator of the Year
    • Comedy Creator of the Year
    • Effects House Creator of the Year

The 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines will stream on TikTok and YouTube for the public on Sept. 30, 2023 at 10:45 p.m.

Nominee Mikee Reyes will host alongside Jazmine Reyes, while nominees BINI and Dilaware among the night's performers with Lola Amour, KAIA, Paul Pablo and Playertwo.

Last year's winners included Vice Ganda and Joshua Garcia for Celebrity Creator of the Year, and Arshie Larga sharing the Popular Creator of the Year with the previously mentioned Esnyr.

RELATED: TikTok reveals summer travel 2023 trends, Rustan's bares new brands for jet-setting men 

vuukle comment

TIKTOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real
play

'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Barbie Forteza set her foot down by shooting down any hopes for her and screen partner David Licauco's reel pairing to turn into...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'La La Land' director hopes 'some good' will come of Hollywood strike

'La La Land' director hopes 'some good' will come of Hollywood strike

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Damien Chazelle, who heads the jury at the Venice Film Festival that kicked off Wednesday, hopes Hollywood will get over...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who&rsquo;s the funniest of them all in Prime Video&rsquo;s Comedy Island Philippines?

Who’s the funniest of them all in Prime Video’s Comedy Island Philippines?

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Prime Video has assembled a cast of top comedians with dramatic actors and a “serious” host thrown into the mix...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shiela Valderrama gets female lead, finally, in Rama Hari

Shiela Valderrama gets female lead, finally, in Rama Hari

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Now that live performances are back, the toast of Philippine musical theater, Shiela Valderrama Martinez, cannot be more thankful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wes Anderson says no one should modify Roald Dahl's work

Wes Anderson says no one should modify Roald Dahl's work

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
Director Wes Anderson, who presented his take on a Roald Dahl story at the Venice Film Festival, came out strongly against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Golden Globes to air January 7 under new ownership

Golden Globes to air January 7 under new ownership

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
Next year's Golden Globes will take place January 7, in the wake of intense scrutiny over accusations of corruption and racism...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' gets pulses racing in Venice

Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' gets pulses racing in Venice

By Eric Randolph | 8 hours ago
The race for the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion stepped up a gear with a widely praised biopic about sports car impresario...
Entertainment
fbtw
Promo goes on for One Piece sans Hollywood stars

Promo goes on for One Piece sans Hollywood stars

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
A big chunk of a show’s success is how well it is marketed to get the audience watching.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with