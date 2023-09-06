'It's Showtime' suspension not yet final; Lala Sotto not involved in decision — MTRCB

'It's Showtime' hosts during the historic signing between ABS-CBN and GMA

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has clarified that the 12-day suspension it has imposed on the noontime variety show "It's Showtime" is not yet finalized as the show has been given time to appeal.

The MTRCB issued a statement last September 5 after members of the general public brought up discussions online about the agency's actions toward "It's Showtime," some seeing the suspension as a harsh decision.

In the statement, the MTRCB reiterated it would follow due process in exercising its mandate, which includes respondents being allowed to exercise their rights and submit position papers to be deliberated upon by the Hearing and Adjudication Committee.

The agency then recounted how it came about the proposed suspension for "It's Showtime," beginning with a special board meeting last August 17 to address instances that occured on the July 25 of the show — highlighted by host Vice Ganda licking icing off his co-host and partner Ion Perez's fingers.

The MTRCB unanimously decided last August 29 to suspend "It's Showtime," made with "careful consideration of prior warnings and offenses" associated with the show from the past and of multiple complaints by viewers.

The agency's chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio, however, inhibited from the voting process to ensure that the MTRCB "exercised independent judgment" in the decision.

It can be recalled that Sotto-Antonio is the daughter of former Senate President Tito Sotto, who previously hosted rival show "Eat Bulaga!" on GMA and now hosts "E.A.T." on TV5, still a direct competitor of "It's Showtime."

The MTRCB then explained that even after a decision, respondents like "It's Showtime" can still file a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) within 15 days, and if the MTRCB does not favor the MR, then respondents can appeal to Malacañang within 15 days of the MR's decision.

The suspension of "It's Showtime" will only begin once all previously mentioned periods have passed without the show filing an MR and/or appeal.

ABS-CBN recently announced it would indeed file an MR as it "humbly maintains that there was no violation of pertinent law."

