^

Entertainment

'It's Showtime' to air today despite MTRCB 12-day suspension

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 11:27am
'It's Showtime' to air today despite MTRCB 12-day suspension
'It's Showtime' hosts during the historic signing between ABS-CBN and GMA
It's Showtime via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes announced that controversial noontime show "It's Showtime" will air later despite the 12-day suspension from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). 

In Teleradyo Serbisyo, host Alvin Elchico said that Vidanes wanted him to announce that they will air the noontime show later. 

"Pinapa-announce lang ni Tita Cory na tuloy, mayroon pong 'Showtime' mamaya. Hello, madlang people, mabuhay. May 'Showtime' po mamaya," Alvin said. 

Vidanes said that the show will air since there is still no conclusion regarding the issue and ABS-CBN is also going to file a motion for reconsideration. 

"Mag-eere po ang 'Showtime' hindi dahil sinusuway nila ang desisyon ng MTRCB, kung hindi maghahain kasi ng motion for reconsideration, which in case, lalabas na hindi pa final ang resolusyon ng isyu,” Elchico said. 

MTRCB on Monday said that it is suspending "It's Showtime" for 12 airing days following complaints against the popular noontime show's July 25 episode. 

The review board cited the complaints they received from viewers pertaining to episode of the show, particularly to its "Isip Bata" segment. 

In the said segment, Ion Perez was seen holding a cake and licking its icing. His partner, Vice Ganda, was also seen licking the cake icing from his own finger.  

In a statement released last night, the Kapamilya network said that they will submit a motion for reconsideration, believing that the noontime show has not committed any violation. 

“We have received the ruling from the MTRCB, indicating that 'It's Showtime' will be suspended for a duration of 12 days from finality of the decision,” ABS-CBN said.

RELATED: 'It's Showtime' to file motion for reconsideration after MTRCB 12-day suspension

vuukle comment

IT'S SHOWTIME
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral

Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actor Jake Ejercito's post on individuals wearing "West Philippine Sea" shirts but "as still as the grave between 2016-2022"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Aren&rsquo;t you tired of the unanswered messages?': Kris Aquino wants to cut communication with Mark Leviste

'Aren’t you tired of the unanswered messages?': Kris Aquino wants to cut communication with Mark Leviste

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino "politely" requested ex-boyfriend Mark Leviste to cut their communication lines. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi meets man behind viral 'Bawal Umihi' wall

Ivana Alawi meets man behind viral 'Bawal Umihi' wall

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Ivana Alawi traveled all the way to Pandi, Bulacan, to meet the man behind the viral wall.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bugoy Cari&ntilde;o proposes to EJ Laure on his 21st birthday
play

Bugoy Cariño proposes to EJ Laure on his 21st birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Former child star Bugoy Cariño has proposed to volleyball player EJ Laure.
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB suspends 'It&rsquo;s Showtime!' for 12 days
play

MTRCB suspends 'It’s Showtime!' for 12 days

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board on Monday said that it is suspending "It's Showtime" for 12 airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos among star performers at CCP's 54th anniversary gala

Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos among star performers at CCP's 54th anniversary gala

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 22 hours ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) marks its 54th year, and it celebrates this milestone with an anniversary...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jose Mari Chan loses Christmas feels &ndash; but Ninong Ry helps bring it back
play
brandSpace

WATCH: Jose Mari Chan loses Christmas feels – but Ninong Ry helps bring it back

By May Dedicatoria | 1 day ago
Ninong Ry and Ninong Jomari reminded us that despite the holiday whirlwind, we shouldn’t forget the traditions that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annette Gozon-Valdes learns &lsquo;most important thing in life&rsquo; from dad Felipe Gozon

Annette Gozon-Valdes learns ‘most important thing in life’ from dad Felipe Gozon

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Though she’s neither a singer or an actor, her familiar face graces TV screens as one of the judges on GMA’s highly-rated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aussie artist Birdee wants to &lsquo;spread love, goodness and understanding&rsquo;

Aussie artist Birdee wants to ‘spread love, goodness and understanding’

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
A singer-songwriter from Down Under recently made a sojourn to Manila for a series of shows to introduce her artistry to Filipinos....
Entertainment
fbtw
CNN Philippines host John Aguilar launches book about &lsquo;finding your greatness&rsquo;

CNN Philippines host John Aguilar launches book about ‘finding your greatness’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Serial entrepreneur John Aguilar, who is also the founder and host of the business reality show The Final Pitch on CNN Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with