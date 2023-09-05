'It's Showtime' to air today despite MTRCB 12-day suspension

'It's Showtime' hosts during the historic signing between ABS-CBN and GMA

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes announced that controversial noontime show "It's Showtime" will air later despite the 12-day suspension from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

In Teleradyo Serbisyo, host Alvin Elchico said that Vidanes wanted him to announce that they will air the noontime show later.

"Pinapa-announce lang ni Tita Cory na tuloy, mayroon pong 'Showtime' mamaya. Hello, madlang people, mabuhay. May 'Showtime' po mamaya," Alvin said.

Vidanes said that the show will air since there is still no conclusion regarding the issue and ABS-CBN is also going to file a motion for reconsideration.

Hello madlang people, mabuhay! Kami, kayo, #TayoAngShowtime ????????@itsShowtimeNa will air today, according to a message from ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes read on TeleRadyo Serbisyo this morning.



pic.twitter.com/s8VsHcAfRa — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) September 4, 2023

"Mag-eere po ang 'Showtime' hindi dahil sinusuway nila ang desisyon ng MTRCB, kung hindi maghahain kasi ng motion for reconsideration, which in case, lalabas na hindi pa final ang resolusyon ng isyu,” Elchico said.

MTRCB on Monday said that it is suspending "It's Showtime" for 12 airing days following complaints against the popular noontime show's July 25 episode.

The review board cited the complaints they received from viewers pertaining to episode of the show, particularly to its "Isip Bata" segment.

In the said segment, Ion Perez was seen holding a cake and licking its icing. His partner, Vice Ganda, was also seen licking the cake icing from his own finger.

In a statement released last night, the Kapamilya network said that they will submit a motion for reconsideration, believing that the noontime show has not committed any violation.

“We have received the ruling from the MTRCB, indicating that 'It's Showtime' will be suspended for a duration of 12 days from finality of the decision,” ABS-CBN said.

