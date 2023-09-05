'It's Showtime' to file motion for reconsideration after MTRCB 12-day suspension

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN released a statement after the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) suspended "It's Showtime" for 12 airing days following complaints against the popular noontime show's July 25 episode.

In a statement released last night, the Kapamilya network said that they will submit a motion for reconsideration, believing that the noontime show has not committed any violation.

“We have received the ruling from the MTRCB, indicating that 'It's Showtime' will be suspended for a duration of 12 days from finality of the decision,” ABS-CBN said.

“We will submit a Motion for Reconsideration as we humbly maintain that there was no violation of pertinent law,” it added.

ABS-CBN also said they are committed to working with the MTRCB to ensure that "It's Showtime" can continue to bring joy and entertainment to noontime viewers.

“We are truly grateful to the Madlang People for their unwavering love and support for ‘It's Showtime',” the media network said.

MTRCB said that they suspended the show due to complaints they received from viewers pertaining to an episode of the show, particularly to its "Isip Bata" segment.

In the said segment, Ion Perez was seen holding a cake and licking its icing. His partner, Vice Ganda, was also seen licking the cake icing from his own finger.

"Viewers have lodged multiple complaints before the MTRCB concerning the show’s 25 July 2023 episode wherein the program’s hosts allegedly acted in an indecent manner during one of its segments, 'Isip Bata.' The said case was referred to the MTRCB’s Hearing and Adjudication Committee which heard the case and required the respondents to submit their position papers, following a procedural process," the statement read.

RELATED: MTRCB suspends 'It’s Showtime!' for 12 days