Mike Enriquez honored at Eastwood Walk of Fame

Candles and flowers are left with the framed portrait of the late broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez on his star on the German Moreno Walk of Fame in Eastwood, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans paid tribute to veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez who passed away on Tuesday, August 29.

In its social media account, Eastwood posted a photo wherein they put a framed portrait of Enriquez with candles and flowers on top of his star on the German Moreno Walk of Fame.

"For the decades of [hard work] delivering information to millions of [Filipinos] here and abroad, your star will continue to shine as much as your passion, enthusiasm, and honesty,” the statement by Eastwood City said.

“Eastwood City and the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation join the broadcast industry in remembering Mr. Mike Enriquez,” it added.

Mike Enriquez passed away on Tuesday, a month shy of his 72nd birthday. He would have turned 72 on September 29.

Enriquez is best known for his long stint with GMA, reporting on the news and public affairs programs "Saksi," "24 Oras," "Super Radyo DZBB" and "Imbestigador."

His colleague, Arnold Clavio, posted on his Instagram account a blacked out image with a flickering candle. GMA reporters and stars Nelson Canlas, Oscar Oida, Shaira Diaz, Kathy San Gabriel and Connie Sison — who also posted black square on her own account — all commented with crying or prayer emojis.

He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Lizabeth "Baby" Yumping. They had no children together.

