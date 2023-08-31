^

Entertainment

Mike Enriquez honored at Eastwood Walk of Fame

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 12:51pm
Mike Enriquez honored at Eastwood Walk of Fame
Candles and flowers are left with the framed portrait of the late broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez on his star on the German Moreno Walk of Fame in Eastwood, Quezon City.
Eastwood City via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Fans paid tribute to veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez who passed away on Tuesday, August 29. 

In its social media account, Eastwood posted a photo wherein they put a framed portrait of  Enriquez with candles and flowers on top of his star on the German Moreno Walk of Fame. 

"For the decades of [hard work] delivering information to millions of [Filipinos] here and abroad, your star will continue to shine as much as your passion, enthusiasm, and honesty,” the statement by Eastwood City said.

“Eastwood City and the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation join the broadcast industry in remembering Mr. Mike Enriquez,” it added. 

Mike Enriquez passed away on Tuesday, a month shy of his 72nd birthday. He would have turned 72 on September 29.

Enriquez is best known for his long stint with GMA, reporting on the news and public affairs programs "Saksi," "24 Oras," "Super Radyo DZBB" and "Imbestigador."

His colleague, Arnold Clavio, posted on his Instagram account a blacked out image with a flickering candle. GMA reporters and stars Nelson Canlas, Oscar Oida, Shaira Diaz, Kathy San Gabriel and Connie Sison — who also posted black square on her own account — all commented with crying or prayer emojis.

He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Lizabeth "Baby" Yumping. They had no children together.

RELATEDVeteran news anchor Mike Enriquez passes away at 71

vuukle comment

MIKE ENRIQUEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Rival noontime show hosts Vic Sotto and Kim Chiu sat down for a rare interview. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe will be back to ABS-CBN hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo" after her marriage with film producer...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Jennica Garcia revealed that she and estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco have no chance of getting back to each other's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heaven and Marco &lsquo;bring out the best in each other&rsquo;

Heaven and Marco ‘bring out the best in each other’

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
It’s admirable how Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo both display a sense of maturity in the way they view life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Walang hidwaan': Yeng Constantino confirms owning her whole music catalog

'Walang hidwaan': Yeng Constantino confirms owning her whole music catalog

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Officially acquiring her songs is one of the many steps to securing her future, and Yeng considers her songs a source of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela files countercharges; Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino on doing more comedy

Awra Briguela files countercharges; Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino on doing more comedy

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
For majority of the cast members of Prime Video's "Comedy Island Philippines," the upcoming show was an opportunity to...
Entertainment
fbtw
More songs about the rainy days

More songs about the rainy days

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
This is Dodo-Me time because I just found out that music lovers do feel strongly about rain songs.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mikoy Morales: I&rsquo;m right where I&rsquo;m supposed to be

Mikoy Morales: I’m right where I’m supposed to be

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Mikoy Morales showcased his brand of versatility in this year’s Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival by portraying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with