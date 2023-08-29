^

Veteran news anchor Mike Enriquez passes away at 71

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 7:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez has passed away, a month shy of his 72nd birthday.

Enriquez is best known for his long stint with GMA reporting on the news and public affairs programs "Saksi," "24 Oras," "Super Radyo DZBB" and "Imbestigador," the latter he hosted himself.

Kapuso reporter Arnold Clavio posted on his Instagram account a blacked out image with a flickering candle. His colleagues at GMA Nelson Canlas, Oscar Oida, Shaira Diaz, Kathy San Gabriel and Connie Sison — who also posted black square on her own account — all commented crying or prayer emojis.

During the Aug. 29, 2023 broadcast of "24 Oras," reporters Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, and Emil Sumangil all wore black and dark-colored outfits to pay their respects for their deceased colleague.

At the end of the broadcast, Tiangco announced GMA's statement of Enriquez's passing and his history with the network, her voice breaking as she read it off-camera.

Morales and Sumangil then joined Tiangco in introducing the tribute video that GMA had prepared for the late broadcast journalist.

Enriquez finished Liberal Arts in Commerce at the De La Sall University-Manila in 1973, entering the broadcast scene some years prior with the Manila Broadasting Company (MBC).

After MBC he moved to the Freedom Broadcasting Radio Network and Radio Mindanao Network before eventually arriving at GMA in 1995.

Enriquez took two medical leaves in the past five years because of several ailments, most recently in December 2021 to undergo a kidney transplant but returned in time to cover the 2022 national elections.

Viewers will never forget Enriquez's iconic voice that blurted out statements like "Hindi ko kayo tatantanan!" and "Excuse me po!"

He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years Lizabeth "Baby" Yumping. They had no children together.

RELATED: Mike Enriquez back on broadcasting after successful kidney operation

MIKE ENRIQUEZ
