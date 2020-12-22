THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
Dimples Romana's teen daughter launches rattan bag line
Callie Ahmee and her Cal the Brand collection
CalTheBrand on Instagram
Dimples Romana's teen daughter launches rattan bag line
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen-year-old Callie Ahmee, daughter of Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana, built a business in support to local artisans.

Her startup venture Cal the Brand aims to support local artisans and putting their pieces in a platform that is closer to the youth.

“I wanted to start a business, something of my own, and make it my responsibility, from developing designs, creating my own branding, to selling itself. I'm getting closer to college and I feel like this will help so much with gaining independence and confidence in my decisions,” Callie said at a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Born out of her combined desire to be productive back in early 2019, her love for Rattan bags, and her aspiration to follow the footsteps of her parents, Dimples Romana and businessman Boyet Ahmee, Cal the Brand aims to reach out to young online buyers looking for aesthetic and locally-made and sourced pieces.

“Around that time my mom and I would always visit bazaars... I would always see these stalls selling woven rattan bags and they always came in those circular shapes,” Cali said.

Wanting to offer something new to the market, Callie set her sights on selling unconventional shapes of Abaca bag as a simple initiative to support local craftsmen and to elevate this part of the Filipino culture.

“I wanted to put a twist on it. A twist that will help make it more appealing to people, especially my age,” she added.

At her young age, Callie said she is still learning in the business especially with complicated terms.  

“I read some books and articles, learned from my parents and as well as some close family friends, and just generally learned by myself during the whole process,” she said.

“But whenever I would contact suppliers and manufacturers, they would mention some pretty complicated terms that were new to me, and I had to take note of them and learn their definitions. Sometimes I would just straightforwardly tell them that I was 16, and I kid you not, at least half of the suppliers I've talked to just didn't respond to me anymore,” she added.

CALLIE AHMEE DIMPLES ROMANA INSTAGRAM ONLINE SHOP RATTAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
6 days ago
Vintage strikes back!
By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
Vintage strikes back! So it wasn’t surprising that the path-finding León Gallery held its very own “Vintages”...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
The ultimate beauty gifting guide
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
La Prairie recently re-launched its most powerful anti-aging range, the Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation collection, and in February 2021 will launch the line’s most groundbreaking product yet “the ultimate...
6 days ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
Improve your skin conditions at The Icon Clinic
7 days ago
There are now specific ways to improve many skin conditions using state-of-the-art machines and services, one of which is...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
13 days ago
Brian Tanchanco & Jade Towse: Music and passion
By Maurice Arcache | 13 days ago
Talented music artist Joseph Brian de Castro Tanchanco married his eyecatching girlfriend and Kala bandmate, Jade Justine...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
15 days ago
Merry face masks: Protection in fashion for the gift-giving season
By Kata Dayanghirang | 15 days ago
Embattled media network ABS-CBN recently launched its new collection of face masks inspired by its shows.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
18 days ago
Jeffrey Rogador remembers Rabiya Mateo's humble beginnings, dies at 42
By Kata Dayanghirang | 18 days ago
The Philippine fashion industry was greeted with the shocking news about one of its most recognizable faces. Jeffrey Rogador...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with