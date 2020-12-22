Dimples Romana's teen daughter launches rattan bag line

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen-year-old Callie Ahmee, daughter of Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana, built a business in support to local artisans.

Her startup venture Cal the Brand aims to support local artisans and putting their pieces in a platform that is closer to the youth.

“I wanted to start a business, something of my own, and make it my responsibility, from developing designs, creating my own branding, to selling itself. I'm getting closer to college and I feel like this will help so much with gaining independence and confidence in my decisions,” Callie said at a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Born out of her combined desire to be productive back in early 2019, her love for Rattan bags, and her aspiration to follow the footsteps of her parents, Dimples Romana and businessman Boyet Ahmee, Cal the Brand aims to reach out to young online buyers looking for aesthetic and locally-made and sourced pieces.

“Around that time my mom and I would always visit bazaars... I would always see these stalls selling woven rattan bags and they always came in those circular shapes,” Cali said.

Wanting to offer something new to the market, Callie set her sights on selling unconventional shapes of Abaca bag as a simple initiative to support local craftsmen and to elevate this part of the Filipino culture.

“I wanted to put a twist on it. A twist that will help make it more appealing to people, especially my age,” she added.

At her young age, Callie said she is still learning in the business especially with complicated terms.

“I read some books and articles, learned from my parents and as well as some close family friends, and just generally learned by myself during the whole process,” she said.

“But whenever I would contact suppliers and manufacturers, they would mention some pretty complicated terms that were new to me, and I had to take note of them and learn their definitions. Sometimes I would just straightforwardly tell them that I was 16, and I kid you not, at least half of the suppliers I've talked to just didn't respond to me anymore,” she added.