^

Entertainment

Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim — NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 9:24am
Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim â�� NBI; Vilma Santos reacts
Actor Luis Manzano
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) absolved Kapamilya host Luis Manzano in the Syndicated Estafa complaint against Flex Fuel.

In a report by TV Patrol, NBI said that Luis already resigned and was not connected to Flex Fuel in 2021 when the investment scam happened. 

“His [Luis] name was no longer reflected as such in subsequent years on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents, owing to his resignation,” the report said. 

Luis was one of the complainants against the company because he also lost P66 million. 

“As to the complaint filed by Manzano against Medel, Jr. involving the former’s investment with Flex Fuel, the same is stil pending investigations," NBI said. 

“Meanwhile, coordination with SEC and the Anti-Money Laundering Council [AMLC] has been made.”

Luis' legal counsel Atty. Regidor Caringal said that the actor is glad to be absolved in the case. 

“We thank the National Bureau of Investigation for working to obtain justice for investors like our client, Luis Philippe ‘Lucky’ S. Manzano, who appealed to law enforcement authorities to investigate the operations of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corporation," he said. 

“He shares his co-investors’ hope for a quick resolution to this matter, and he remains committed to helping efforts to recover the funds that they invested in the company,” he added. 

Luis' mom Vilma Santos also welcomed the decision of the NBI. 

“Minsan nga nasabi ko, hindi baleng maubos ang pera ko, naranasan ko na rin naman ang ganyan noong araw, bayaran na lang iyan para matigil na. Pero tumanggi si Luis, kasi sabi niya hindi ganoon, Ma. Kung babayaran iyan, mawawala ang problema pero parang inaamin ko na kasali ako sa scam. Ang gusto kong mangyari ay mapatunayan na wala akong kinalaman doon at managot kung sino ang may kasalanan," Vilma told Pang-Masa

“Tama siya, at tama rin si Ralph (Recto) na nagsabi sa akin na matibay ang mga ebidensiya pabor kay Luis. Ngayon matapos ang imbestigasyon ng NBI, lumabas na wala ngang kasalanan ang anak ko. Kasi para sa isang ina, napakasakit noong ang anak mo ay pinagbibintangan nang hindi tama," she said.

“Isipin ninyo isinasali siyang pilit sa kaso ng syndicated estafa, at kaya lang daw nagbigay ng sosyo ang ibang tao ay dahil sa kanya, ni hindi naman niya nakakausap ng lahat ng mga taong iyon. Salamat na lang sa Diyos at natapos na rin,” Vilma told showbiz columnist Ed de Leon. 

RELATED: NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations
 

vuukle comment

LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez denied rumors that she and ex Yilmaz Bektas have tied the knot again in a civil ceremony and will...
Entertainment
fbtw
JM Canlas' casket donated to teenage EJK victim

JM Canlas' casket donated to teenage EJK victim

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The casket of the late young actor JM Canlas was donated to Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar who was killed by cops in Navotas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fianc&eacute;e Maqui's autoimmune disease

Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fiancée Maqui's autoimmune disease

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo showed how professional he was hosting the Acer Day Concert last Sunday in Mall of Asia Arena...
Entertainment
fbtw
Inka Magnaye makes history as first Philippines-based voice actress in DC film via 'Blue Beetle'
Exclusive

Inka Magnaye makes history as first Philippines-based voice actress in DC film via 'Blue Beetle'

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Apart from her contribution to the movie, Inka Magnaye believes Filipino fans will resonate with Jaime Reyes and "Blue Beetle"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion to reunite for 'Dear Heart The Concert'

Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion to reunite for 'Dear Heart The Concert'

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion will be reuniting onstage as they are set to hold "Dear Heart The Concert"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift to release '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift to release '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 hours ago
The award-winning "1989" is the next album that celebrated singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be releasing a re-recorded...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna expecting another baby girl

Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna expecting another baby girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Celebrity couple Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna announced the gender of their next baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh released on bail &mdash; BI

Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh released on bail — BI

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
James Reid's business partner Jeffrey Oh has been released on bail, a Bureau of Immigration spokesperson confirmed on We...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda becomes first Filipino to have 15M Twitter followers amid controversy with Ion Perez

Vice Ganda becomes first Filipino to have 15M Twitter followers amid controversy with Ion Perez

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda made history as the first Filipino who has 15 million followers on Twitter or X. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with