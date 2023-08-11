Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim — NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) absolved Kapamilya host Luis Manzano in the Syndicated Estafa complaint against Flex Fuel.

In a report by TV Patrol, NBI said that Luis already resigned and was not connected to Flex Fuel in 2021 when the investment scam happened.

“His [Luis] name was no longer reflected as such in subsequent years on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents, owing to his resignation,” the report said.

Luis was one of the complainants against the company because he also lost P66 million.

“As to the complaint filed by Manzano against Medel, Jr. involving the former’s investment with Flex Fuel, the same is stil pending investigations," NBI said.

“Meanwhile, coordination with SEC and the Anti-Money Laundering Council [AMLC] has been made.”

Luis' legal counsel Atty. Regidor Caringal said that the actor is glad to be absolved in the case.

“We thank the National Bureau of Investigation for working to obtain justice for investors like our client, Luis Philippe ‘Lucky’ S. Manzano, who appealed to law enforcement authorities to investigate the operations of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corporation," he said.

“He shares his co-investors’ hope for a quick resolution to this matter, and he remains committed to helping efforts to recover the funds that they invested in the company,” he added.

Luis' mom Vilma Santos also welcomed the decision of the NBI.

“Minsan nga nasabi ko, hindi baleng maubos ang pera ko, naranasan ko na rin naman ang ganyan noong araw, bayaran na lang iyan para matigil na. Pero tumanggi si Luis, kasi sabi niya hindi ganoon, Ma. Kung babayaran iyan, mawawala ang problema pero parang inaamin ko na kasali ako sa scam. Ang gusto kong mangyari ay mapatunayan na wala akong kinalaman doon at managot kung sino ang may kasalanan," Vilma told Pang-Masa.

“Tama siya, at tama rin si Ralph (Recto) na nagsabi sa akin na matibay ang mga ebidensiya pabor kay Luis. Ngayon matapos ang imbestigasyon ng NBI, lumabas na wala ngang kasalanan ang anak ko. Kasi para sa isang ina, napakasakit noong ang anak mo ay pinagbibintangan nang hindi tama," she said.

“Isipin ninyo isinasali siyang pilit sa kaso ng syndicated estafa, at kaya lang daw nagbigay ng sosyo ang ibang tao ay dahil sa kanya, ni hindi naman niya nakakausap ng lahat ng mga taong iyon. Salamat na lang sa Diyos at natapos na rin,” Vilma told showbiz columnist Ed de Leon.

