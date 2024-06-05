^

Andrea Brillantes: Life is so much more than just social media

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Andrea Brillantes: Life is so much more than just social media
Andrea reprises her role as Sky in ‘High Street,’ the sequel to ABS-CBN teen drama series ‘Senior High.’ It also stars Juan Karlos, Zaijian Jaranilla, Miggy Jimenez, Xyriel Manabat, Elijah Canlas and Daniela Stranner, among others.
Photo courtesy ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes is grounded in reality and doesn’t get easily affected by bashing on social media.

“Hindi po ako nagpapaka-in sa social media. I’m very grounded in the real world,” declared the Kapamilya actress when asked about how she handles online bashing in an interview.

“Honestly, I know it’s easier said than done but with social media, you can easily turn off your phone. Just read a book, meet your friends, (do other things) like reconnecting with nature, going out of the house, meeting up with your friends (in person), not only through calls. There are so many ways to appreciate the beauty of the world that was given to us.”

“I think if you only learn how to appreciate life itself, that life is so much more than just social media, your phone and the comments, and people you don’t know who make comments about your life, kailangan lang hindi yung into it masyado. I know it’s hurtful and it’s easier said than done, pero kailangan mo lang talagang ‘wag magpaapekto and let’s appreciate life,” the actress added.

Andrea Brillantes on online bashing: 'Hindi po ako nagpapaka-in sa social media. I'm very grounded in the real world.'

The perils of social media are one of the issues being tackled in “High Street,” the sequel to ABS-CBN series “Senior High,” which airs at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Andrea reprises her role as Sky in the series. It also stars Juan Karlos, Zaijian Jaranilla, Miggy Jimenez, Xyriel Manabat, Elijah Canlas and Daniela Stranner, among others.

Andrea is very grateful and at the same time pressured for the second season of the series. “Grabe ang pressure (with this part two) because people have expectations that it should be better or it’s should be good as the first season.”

She believed that many viewers could relate to Sky who’d take on more responsibilities in the real world after graduating from college.

“There’s a lot of expectations, especially after college like you’re expecting that it’s the start of your life, I can get a (job) promotion, I can (finally) move out of my parent’s house. But reality kicks in, it’s not that easy.”

According to Andrea, Sky hasn’t moved on yet from the trauma she suffered five years ago at Northford High. “There are times that she gets triggered by the memories (from the past) and experiences relapse. So I think Sky will touch on Gen Z (issues) na kung tingin mo na-pre-pressure ka or you are pressuring yourself, you are not alone.

“You will also see that the new graduates of ‘High Street’ are all just trying to figure things out. We are (also) fresh graduates who are new to this world.”

“We are all adjusting. We are now working (adulting). We now pay the bills with our family. It’s a huge responsibility being in the outside world. We are no longer at school. It’s a different kind of stress (as compared to being) students (before in ‘Senior High’). Now, we are young adults entering the ‘real world,’” she said.

Andrea shared that that’s one thing that audience can learn from Sky — to “just chill” and “don’t pressure yourself” too much.

Meanwhile, Andrea was mum when asked if she will take on the role of Dyesebel in the Mars Ravelo remake. “Actually, I don’t have anything to say about that.”

She, nevertheless, watched “Dyesebel” and admitted that she auditioned for the role before in another network when she was four years old.

“I’m a big fan. Kung alam niyo po, I do swim and free dive, so if given the chance, I would be so honored (to play the role),” she stated.

“High Street” is directed by Onat Diaz and Lino Cayetano.

