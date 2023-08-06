Filipino actor Jake Macapagal stars in British series 'No Escape'

MANILA, Philippines — Won’t you feel proud if you’re watching a world-class foreign film production and one of the lead actors is a Filipino? Then you will definitely be proud when you finally get to watch the new Paramount+ thriller series “No Escape” later this year, as it co-stars British Independent Film Award nominee Jake Macapagal (Equity UK Member), a sought-after Filipino actor.

The seven-part series premiered in the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and Ireland last June. It just premiered in Australia and will be released in Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea soon. The rest of Asia will follow.

Having already captured audiences in the UK, Canada and Ireland, “No Escape” is based on Lucy Clarke’s novel “The Blue.” It is a fast-paced thriller with mystery and intrigue at the helm.

When a yacht is found adrift on the shore, the galley fully stocked with plenty of food and everyone's personal items intact but with nobody onboard and a cryptic “I Confess” scribbled in blood on the walls, the police launch an investigation into what could have happened.

Set in both Australia and the Philippines, Macapagal plays Filipino Colonel Justin Reyes, who leads the investigation. Twists and turns ensue as the audience is taken through a rabbit hole of flashback scenes, ultimately revealing shocking twists and turns as Reyes gets to the bottom of the crimes committed by the beautiful young people who were once passengers on the boat.

Directed by Emmy Award-nominated Hans Herbots (“The Serpent”), the series also stars British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award-winning Abigail Lawrie (“Tin Star”) and Rhianne Barreto (“The Outlaws).

Macapagal landing the meaty role should come as no surprise. He is, after all, a much sought-after Filipino actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his natural talent and dedication to his craft. With over 35 years of experience on stage and screen, he has become known for his ability to bring depth and nuance to every role he takes on.

Born in Manila, Romano "Jake" Macapagal moved to Germany at age 27 and lived in Europe for 10 years. An acting coach who has been training actors since 2009, he went on to study at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney, Australia, and earned a certificate in 2010. For a period of over 35 years, he starred in many local and international theater productions as well as independent film productions in Manila.

Macapagal did several film projects, both locally and internationally, such as “Aswang” (2011), the British-Filipino film “Metro Manila” (2013), “Kid Kulafu” (2015), Ben Rekhi’s “Watch List” (2019), “The Monsters Without” (2021) and the HBO Asia television series “Halfworlds.”

He was nominated at The British Independent Film Awards as the Most Promising Newcomer for 2013 for the BAFTA-nominated film “Metro Manila.” — Video from Jake Macapagal YouTube channel

RELATED: Jake joins HBO Asia's Halfworlds series