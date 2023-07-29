'Happy National Dabarkads Day!':Â TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years

'Happy National Dabarkads Day!': TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years

TVJ made headlines following their move to TV5 under a new television deal with MediaQuest.

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads marked a 44-year milestone on the noontime slot, celebrating National Dabarkads Day.

"Happy National Dabarkads Day! Celebration of love and friendship through the years," Tito said.

"Rock baby rock, kasi solid ng bato. Matatag kahit anong ibato," Joey said.

"Saan man kami dalhin ng tadhana, ipagdiriwang namin ang araw na naging Dabarkads tayo dahil higit sa programa, selebrasyon ito ng ating pagkakaibigan, pagkakaibigan na pinatibay ng mga pagsubok, pinasarap ng panahon at pinalalim ng pagmamahal," Vic said.

At the opening of the show, Carren Eistrup sang "Uhaw," Ryza Mae Dizon danced "Oppa Gangnam Style," Paolo Ballesteros sang "Wherever You Will Go," Wally Bayola sang "In The End," Allan K sang "You Are Not Alone," Jose Manalo danced "Tootsie Roll" and Ice Seguerra sang "Living On A Prayer."

Tito, Vic and Joey lead the Dabarkads in singing "Rock Baby Rock."

The cast also wore red shirts with the corresponding years of their stay in the show. Carren and Zombie being new wore TVJ, Miles Ocampo with number 1, Ryza with number 11, Paolo with number 22, Wally with number 23, Allan and Jose with number 28, Ice with with number 37 and Tito, Vic and Joey with number 44.

Maine Mendoza, on the other hand, was not around because of her wedding with Arjo Atayde yesterday.

"Maine cute, congratulations 14344. Best wishes, Mr. and Mrs. Atayde,” Vic said.