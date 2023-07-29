^

Entertainment

'Happy National Dabarkads Day!': TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 2:15pm
'Happy National Dabarkads Day!':Â TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years
TVJ made headlines following their move to TV5 under a new television deal with MediaQuest.

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads marked a 44-year milestone on the noontime slot, celebrating National Dabarkads Day.

"Happy National Dabarkads Day! Celebration of love and friendship through the years," Tito said.

"Rock baby rock, kasi solid ng bato. Matatag kahit anong ibato," Joey said.

"Saan man kami dalhin ng tadhana, ipagdiriwang namin ang araw na naging Dabarkads tayo dahil higit sa programa, selebrasyon ito ng ating pagkakaibigan, pagkakaibigan na pinatibay ng mga pagsubok, pinasarap ng panahon at pinalalim ng pagmamahal," Vic said.

At the opening of the show, Carren Eistrup sang "Uhaw," Ryza Mae Dizon danced "Oppa Gangnam Style," Paolo Ballesteros sang "Wherever You Will Go," Wally Bayola sang "In The End," Allan K sang "You Are Not Alone," Jose Manalo danced "Tootsie Roll" and Ice Seguerra sang "Living On A Prayer."

Tito, Vic and Joey lead the Dabarkads in singing "Rock Baby Rock."

The cast also wore red shirts with the corresponding years of their stay in the show. Carren and Zombie being new wore TVJ, Miles Ocampo with number 1, Ryza with number 11, Paolo with number 22, Wally with number 23, Allan and Jose with number 28, Ice with with number 37 and Tito, Vic and Joey with number 44.

Maine Mendoza, on the other hand, was not around because of her wedding with Arjo Atayde yesterday.

"Maine cute, congratulations 14344. Best wishes, Mr. and Mrs. Atayde,” Vic said.

vuukle comment

EAT BULAGA

JOEY DE LEON

TITO SOTTO

VIC SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are now married. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past &mdash; Joey de Leon

Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past — Joey de Leon

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Joey de Leon has a new tirade against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.). 
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon face TAPE lawyer on first hearing day over 'Eat Bulaga'

Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon face TAPE lawyer on first hearing day over 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The court battle of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo was hailed as Outstanding Asian Star at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SD...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks

Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 23 hours ago
The app will continue to offer exclusive deals, rewards, and prizes to users, enhancing their overall experience online and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipina dance princess AC Bonifacio graces New York Times Square billboard

Filipina dance princess AC Bonifacio graces New York Times Square billboard

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
You would say it is crazy, much less impossible, for your dream of seeing yourself in a giant billboard in Guadalupe, Makati,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Confirmed: Miss Universe 2023 date, venue

Confirmed: Miss Universe 2023 date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) sent an email to its national directors mentioning the date of the coronation night for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Music, comedy, art come together at Linya Linya Land 2023

Music, comedy, art come together at Linya Linya Land 2023

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
"LINYA-Linya Land," the ultimate music festival, returns this year with some of the biggest names not only in music but also...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with