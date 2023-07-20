JM de Guzman takes a page from real-life religious leaders for Iron Heart role

JM de Guzman recently shared how he prepared for his role in the new season of The Iron Heart. He portrays a religious leader named Bro. Joseph in ABS-CBN’s action-packed primetime series topbilled by Richard Gutierrez as Apollo.

He defined his new character as someone who believes he has a “close connection” with the Higher Power and helps out other people.

Although he did not divulge further details on his role, he said in a virtual media conference that he did research on some religious leaders as references for his portrayal of Bro. Joseph.

“The way they talk, the way they move or how he becomes charismatic — that’s the requirement of my character, being charismatic. So I hope I portrayed it well,” he maintained.

What he loves most about the series is the “unpredictability of the story.”

He said, “When I watch it (especially) the intense scenes, I’m like, ‘How did they do this na ganun kabilis yung execution ng action scenes?’ The drama scenes as well. It’s really great.”

Besides running and stretching as his preparations for the scenes, JM meticulously studied his character. “It’s really more on reading the script and understanding the character and his back story. Actually, Sir Jay (Fernando, creative manager) and his team told me about the backstory of the character. Why is he like that? Where he is going? Saan yung pinanggalingan niya?

“I didn’t have any problems because our directors were very supportive bago kami isalang. They made sure that we all understood our characters and the nuances including how they act (and) how they speak. Hinimay po ng mabuti. The only thing that I need to do is to listen to my directors.”

JM’s background in mixed martial arts (MMA) would also serve him well in performing the action stunts. “To be honest, none yet (action parts) but I’ve already read the script na gagawin (fight scenes).”

“And maybe there’s a bit of an advantage if you have an MMA background because I used to train in MMA. I used to fight (competitively) before when I was in college and it was really tough. It really requires mental and emotional focus. So I think it will help me to execute the major fighting scenes.”

The Kapamilya thespian likewise felt “very grateful” to be collaborating with the show’s lead cast such as Richard and Jake Cuenca (as Eros).

“I’m very grateful. I actually sent a message to Jake before I started and told him that I’m really excited to learn from him and to work with him.”

He further described Richard and Jake as “very generous” co-actors.

He shared, “They were welcoming on set, especially during our first day. Wala po akong masabi kundi I’m very grateful that I get to work with them.”

The Iron Heart is directed by Richard Arellano, Lester Pimentel Ong, Wang Yan Bin and Ian Loreños.

Besides The Iron Heart, JM just finished filming the ABS-CBN series Linlang with Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu and Maricel Soriano.

He said that despite his busy schedule, he still has some time for his personal life. “Naisisingit naman po (laughs). Kaya naman isingit,” he said.

(The Iron Heart airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.)