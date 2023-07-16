Actor Ricky Rivero dies at 51

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ricky Rivero passed on earlier today. He was 51.

Reports said his partner confirmed his passing through a Facebook post. The said post has been taken down as of this writing.

Actor-politician Herbert Bautista extended his condolences to Rivero's family on Facebook.

"Malungkot na araw dahil sa pag-panaw ng isang kaibigan at kasamahan sa pelikula at telebisyon. Paalam, Ricky. Nakikiramay ang aming pamilya sa Salvador at Rivero Families," Bautista wrote.

His post was accompanied with Ricky's photo and the movie poster for their 1986 film "Ninja Kids."

Rivero was admitted to the Philippine Heart Center last May.

Apart from starring in movies, Rivero was also a mainstay host of "That's Entertainment" from 1986 to 1996.