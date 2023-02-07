^

Fashion and Beauty

'Entering her ginger era': Janella Salvador sports new hairstyle

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 11:30am
'Entering her ginger era': Janella Salvador sports new hairstyle
Janella Salvador
Janella Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador has ditched the snakes of her Valentina character on "Darna" for a much more fiery hairstyle.

The actress posted a photo of her new hairdo — a red-orange shoulder-length bob on her Instagram account. "Entering her ginger era or somethin,'" Janella wrote, accompanied by a tangerine emoji.

This marks a departure for Janella, whose long, wavy hair with blonde highlights became a signature look for Regina, the alter-ego of Valentina in the superhero show, which is now in its final week. As Regina transforms into the villain Valentina, her long tresses become different species of snakes. 

Janella's "Darna" co-stars Jane de Leon and Mutya Orquia were among the first to comment on her new hairstyle, with the former writing in the captions on the Instagram post, "That’s mah girl!"

It can be recalled that for Halloween 2022, Janella and Jane went as "Scooby-Doo" characters Daphne and Velma, respectively, where the public saw Janella sport her orange hair, albeit a long wig.

Other Kapamilya celebrities who expressed their amazement at Janella's new hair were Sue Ramirez, Alexa Ilacad and Darren Espanto; host-actress Melai Cantiveros-Francisco even joked that she would copy what Janella did.

Once "Darna" finishes its run this Friday, February 10, Janella will be working on an upcoming concert. Coco Martin returns to primetime TV, taking back the time slot with his interpretation of another Fernando Poe, Jr. starrer, "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

DARNA

JANE DE LEON

JANELLA SALVADOR
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
