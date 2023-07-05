^

Entertainment

Netizens call out Joey de Leon for 'lagpas helicopter' comment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 3:07pm
Netizens call out Joey de Leon for 'lagpas helicopter' comment

Eat Bulaga host Joey de Leon

The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users believed that "EAT" host Joey de Leon was alluding to "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda when he mentioned "lagpas helicopter."

It can be recalled that Vice rode a helicopter from Mother Ignacia to Timog in Quezon City at the opening number of "It's Showtime" in its new home, GMA-7's GTV. 

In his Instagram account, Joey posted a photo of the Dabarkads in the elevator. 

"Ganito kaliit lang ang studio namin sa TV5, parang elevator pero 1,000 floors naman ang taas ng ibinigay n;yong pagpansin sa amin… lagpas helicopter!" he captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

Instagram users were quick to comment on Joey's post. 

"Congratulations on your new home. Sana po iwas iwasan nyo na sir ang paparinig. Nakaka wala po 'yon ng respeto. Pwede naman mag bigay ng isa’t libo isang tuwa pero 'yong mga parinig nakakawala po ng respeto. Being humble is more important and be thankful kasi meron kayong new home. Napakasakit po nyan kng babagsak ulit kayo. Again congratulations po!" an Instagram user commented. 

"Boss Joey nakabalik na kayo. Iwasan niyo pagpaparinig. Focus na lang sa pagpapasaya ng mga tao. EAT BULAGA ako nambawan pero tigilan na Noontime Show War. Masaya pa ako kung nagparinig na lang kayo sa FAKE BULAGA. Dun walang helicopter. Submarine na 'yun na mawawasak na sa pressure," another commented. 

JOEY DE LEON

VICE GANDA
