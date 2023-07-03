'Hubad sa kuwarto niya': Andrea Brillantes caught Ricci Rivero naked with another girl — DJ JhaiHo

MANILA, Philippines — Talk show host DJ JhaiHo shared actress Andrea Brillantes’ reaction to ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero’s interview in “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

In a recent episode of their YouTube entertainment show “Marites University,” DJ JhaiHo told his co-hosts that as friends with both Andrea and Ricci, he reached out for Andrea’s side after watching Ricci’s interview with Boy Abunda.

“I texted Blythe, si Andrea. Close kami… Tinanong ko, ‘Blythe, what’s true? Anong nangyayari? Kasi I want to know kung tama ba ‘yung mga chika ni Ricci sa kanyang naging interview’,” DJ JhaiHo said in the clip from YouTube also uploaded on TikTok.

DJ JhaiHo apologized to Andrea for publicly revealing what she texted him because he knew the actress wanted to keep everything under wraps as much as possible.



“Sabi ko, ‘Ano ang totoo? Naloloka na ako sa mga nakikita ko.’ Sabi ni Andrea, ‘LOL. Nakalimutan n’ya atang sabihin na hubad kong nadatnan ‘yung girl,” DJ JhaiHo began reading his SMS conversation with Andrea.

“Ang sabi ko, ‘Ba’t may paganu’ng statement?’… Nanggigigil ako, Blythe, napamura pa nga ako eh. Sabi ko, ‘Humanda s’ya sa’kin kasi ‘di ako papaya na maagrabyado ka, ate. Ikaw ang anak-anakan ko ever since,” DJ JhaiHo said.

“Eto ang sagot ni Blythe: ‘Hubad sa kuwarto niya.’ Sabi ko, ‘Liar!’ Tapos dugtong, ‘Tulog siya. ‘Di daw nila alam ang nangyari. Lasing sila. Hindi niya minention. Madami pa siyang hindi minention," DJ JhaiHo read.

It can be recalled that Ricci recently received backlash for allegedly cheating on Andrea, which sparked the split between the basketball star and the actress.

But in his interview with Boy, Ricci dismissed the third party allegations as “speculations.”

"'Yung cause ng breakup was 'yung speculations, 'yung kumakalat sa social media, 'yung may nakita siyang girl doon sa place ko. Ilang beses naman po naming pinag-usapan 'to, as in sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kanya with all the evidences I have, kasi may mga conversations, even with my friends na hindi po sa'kin 'yung girl," he said.

"May papunta akong friend nang midnight tapos hindi ko naman alam na may kasama siya tapos 'yun 'yung naabutan niya that time. Alam ko po na alam niya, na naniniwala siya sa'kin kasi even after that, nag-uusap pa rin kami, nagkikita pa rin kami, maayos kami, 'yung usual us, walang away, walang taasan ng boses, 'yung maayos na pinag-uusapan namin 'yung sa'min," he added.

He also cleared the name of beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Bautista as the alleged third party in his breakup with Andrea.

"Wala pong kinalaman si Councilor Leren. We met kasi nu'ng outreach na, 'yun 'yung May 26, birthday ko po 'yun na parang outreach kasi ginagawa ko siya every year, ever since naman nung first year college ako ginagawa ko na siya.”

Andrea and Ricci made their relationship official on April 9, 2022, after he asked her to become his girlfriend following the victory of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. He joined the Fighting Maroons last May 2018 after being with De La Salle Green Archers for two years.

Last month, Ricci, who is also an actor featured in the Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Otlum,” confirmed that he and Andrea have parted ways. — Video from Marites University via YouTube

