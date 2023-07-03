^

Entertainment

'Hubad sa kuwarto niya': Andrea Brillantes caught Ricci Rivero naked with another girl — DJ JhaiHo

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 10:25am
'Hubad sa kuwarto niya': Andrea Brillantes caught Ricci Rivero naked with another girl â DJ JhaiHo
Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero attending the Mega Ball in June 2022.
Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Talk show host DJ JhaiHo shared actress Andrea Brillantes’ reaction to ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero’s interview in “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

In a recent episode of their YouTube entertainment show “Marites University,” DJ JhaiHo told his co-hosts that as friends with both Andrea and Ricci, he reached out for Andrea’s side after watching Ricci’s interview with Boy Abunda.

“I texted Blythe, si Andrea. Close kami… Tinanong ko, ‘Blythe, what’s true? Anong nangyayari? Kasi I want to know kung tama ba ‘yung mga chika ni Ricci sa kanyang naging interview’,” DJ JhaiHo said in the clip from YouTube also uploaded on TikTok.

DJ JhaiHo apologized to Andrea for publicly revealing what she texted him because he knew the actress wanted to keep everything under wraps as much as possible.

“Sabi ko, ‘Ano ang totoo? Naloloka na ako sa mga nakikita ko.’ Sabi ni Andrea, ‘LOL. Nakalimutan n’ya atang sabihin na hubad kong nadatnan ‘yung girl,” DJ JhaiHo began reading his SMS conversation with Andrea.

“Ang sabi ko, ‘Ba’t may paganu’ng statement?’… Nanggigigil ako, Blythe, napamura pa nga ako eh. Sabi ko, ‘Humanda s’ya sa’kin kasi ‘di ako papaya na maagrabyado ka, ate. Ikaw ang anak-anakan ko ever since,” DJ JhaiHo said.

“Eto ang sagot ni Blythe: ‘Hubad sa kuwarto niya.’ Sabi ko, ‘Liar!’ Tapos dugtong, ‘Tulog siya. ‘Di daw nila alam ang nangyari. Lasing sila. Hindi niya minention. Madami pa siyang hindi minention," DJ JhaiHo read.

It can be recalled that Ricci recently received backlash for allegedly cheating on Andrea, which sparked the split between the basketball star and the actress.

But in his interview with Boy, Ricci dismissed the third party allegations as “speculations.”

"'Yung cause ng breakup was 'yung speculations, 'yung kumakalat sa social media, 'yung may nakita siyang girl doon sa place ko. Ilang beses naman po naming pinag-usapan 'to, as in sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kanya with all the evidences I have, kasi may mga conversations, even with my friends na hindi po sa'kin 'yung girl," he said. 

"May papunta akong friend nang midnight tapos hindi ko naman alam na may kasama siya tapos 'yun 'yung naabutan niya that time. Alam ko po na alam niya, na naniniwala siya sa'kin kasi even after that, nag-uusap pa rin kami, nagkikita pa rin kami, maayos kami, 'yung usual us, walang away, walang taasan ng boses, 'yung maayos na pinag-uusapan namin 'yung sa'min," he added.

He also cleared the name of beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Bautista as the alleged third party in his breakup with Andrea.

"Wala pong kinalaman si Councilor Leren. We met kasi nu'ng outreach na, 'yun 'yung May 26, birthday ko po 'yun na parang outreach kasi ginagawa ko siya every year, ever since naman nung first year college ako ginagawa ko na siya.”

Andrea and Ricci made their relationship official on April 9, 2022, after he asked her to become his girlfriend following the victory of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. He joined the Fighting Maroons last May 2018 after being with De La Salle Green Archers for two years. 

Last month, Ricci, who is also an actor featured in the Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Otlum,” confirmed that he and Andrea have parted ways. — Video from Marites University via YouTube

RELATED: Ricci Rivero bares real reasons behind breakup with Andrea Brillantes

ANDREA BRILLANTES

RICCI RIVERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
As promised days before today's airing, Sharon Cuneta appeared on the pilot telecast of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Vice' appears on new TVJ show, hosts do 'Iskul Bukol' skit

'Vice' appears on new TVJ show, hosts do 'Iskul Bukol' skit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Philippine pop culture icon Miss Tapia, or more accurately, her impersonator appeared on the premiere episode of the new TVJ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the "Legit Dabarkads" took almost an hour to open their new TV5 noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
'G na G': Barbie Forteza earns praise from Vice Ganda, meets 'Batang Cute-Po' Argus

'G na G': Barbie Forteza earns praise from Vice Ganda, meets 'Batang Cute-Po' Argus

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Barbie Forteza's appearance on "It's Showtime" gets a nod from Vice Ganda, leading the latter to comment that the actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo helps bring out the business side of Sarah

Matteo helps bring out the business side of Sarah

By Leah C. Salterio | 11 hours ago
Having a partner who helps you achieve your dreams is important for Sarah Geronimo, who has been married to Matteo Guidicelli...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Awra Briguela released from police custody after posting bail

Awra Briguela released from police custody after posting bail

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Teen actor Awra Briguela has reportedly been released from police custody after posting bail of P6,000 on Saturday night,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Vortas 5': 'EAT' teases new segments&nbsp;

'Vortas 5': 'EAT' teases new segments 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
TVJ's new noontime show "EAT" introduced portions or segments that their loyal viewers can easily identify at yesterday's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'

Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Sandara Park's appearance will come a month after the release of her self-titled EP, and she will likely be performing some...
Entertainment
fbtw
The secret to Harrison Ford&rsquo;s success and staying power

The secret to Harrison Ford’s success and staying power

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Harrison Ford, one of Hollywood’s most bankable and most revered stars, has a “very simple” advice to aspiring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park joins headliners of Manila concert Super Stage by K-pop

Sandara Park joins headliners of Manila concert Super Stage by K-pop

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Producer OctoArts Entertainment has announced South Korean K-pop idol Sandara Park as the latest headliner to join the concert,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with