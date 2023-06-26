Bryan Revilla reminds motorists to have cars checked after his car caught fire in EDSA

Right photo shows Agimat partylist representative Bryan Revilla's (left) car ablaze on EDSA on June 25, 2023, as posted on his Instagram account.

MANILA, Philippines — The son of actor-politician Bong Revilla and Agimat partylist representative Bryan Revilla reminded motorists to have their vehicle's road worthiness checked regularly after his car caught fire in EDSA yesterday.

Revilla posted a photo of a blue car ablaze on the main thoroughfare along Mandaluyong on his Instagram account.

"My vehicle caught fire this morning while I was driving it along EDSA.Thankfully no one got hurt. I was able to get out relatively unscathed and was able to get to safety with the help of some strangers and traffic officials," he wrote.

He thanked the public officials who helped him get out of the vehicle on time. He added that he will be working with them to determine the cause of the fire.

He apologized for the "inconvenience" he brought to his fellow motorists.

"As a long-time car and driving enthusiast, I am saddened by this event. Though I always take all necessary safeguards and precautions, accidents will still happen. This is a reminder to my fellow drivers and enthusiasts to regularly have cars checked for road-worthiness, be vigilant while driving and be responsible road-users," Revilla ended his post.

