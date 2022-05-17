Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' skips ahead to book 4, focuses on Penelope and Colin

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's hit series "Bridgerton" has already been confirmed for a third season following the success of its first two outings, but it will be deviating from the order of the books written by Julia Quinn.

The first two seasons were in line with Quinn's books about the Bridgerton siblings finding love, with Season 1 following Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne and breakout star Regé-Jean Page's Simon, while Season 2 saw Jonathan Bailey's Viscount Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate.

Quinn's third book focused in on Benedict, the second Bridgerton son portrayed by Luke Thompson, but the third season will instead skip ahead to the fourth book which follows the third Bridgerton son Colin (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan).

The Season 2 finale did see Coughlan's Penelope overhearing that Newton's Colin would never marry her, this despite Penelope's years-long interest.

Penelope is also the real Lady Whistledown, voiced by legendary actress Julie Andrews, who pens a scandalous society newsletter in the show.

The identity of Lady Whisteldown was already unveiled in the finale of Season 1. But in the books this occurs in the fourth book — which the new season will circle around, and is expected to work around this plotline.

Series creator Chris Van Dusen will no longer be showrunner, being replaced by writer and producer Jess Brownell. While the role of sixth Bridgerton child and third daughter Francesca has been recasted with Hannah Dodd, as the original actress Ruby Stokes was given the lead of another Netflix show "Lockwood & Co.," also based on a book series.

