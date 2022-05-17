^

Entertainment

Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' skips ahead to book 4, focuses on Penelope and Colin

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 2:19pm
Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' skips ahead to book 4, focuses on Penelope and Colin
Composite image of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in Netflix's "Bridgerton"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's hit series "Bridgerton" has already been confirmed for a third season following the success of its first two outings, but it will be deviating from the order of the books written by Julia Quinn.

The first two seasons were in line with Quinn's books about the Bridgerton siblings finding love, with Season 1 following Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne and breakout star Regé-Jean Page's Simon, while Season 2 saw Jonathan Bailey's Viscount Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate.

Quinn's third book focused in on Benedict, the second Bridgerton son portrayed by Luke Thompson, but the third season will instead skip ahead to the fourth book which follows the third Bridgerton son Colin (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan).

Related: New season of 'Bridgerton' sets Netflix record for English-language series

The Season 2 finale did see Coughlan's Penelope overhearing that Newton's Colin would never marry her, this despite Penelope's years-long interest.

Penelope is also the real Lady Whistledown, voiced by legendary actress Julie Andrews, who pens a scandalous society newsletter in the show.

The identity of Lady Whisteldown was already unveiled in the finale of Season 1. But in the books this occurs in the fourth book — which the new season will circle around, and is expected to work around this plotline.

Series creator Chris Van Dusen will no longer be showrunner, being replaced by writer and producer Jess Brownell. While the role of sixth Bridgerton child and third daughter Francesca has been recasted with Hannah Dodd, as the original actress Ruby Stokes was given the lead of another Netflix show "Lockwood & Co.," also based on a book series.

RELATED: WATCH: Ivana Alawi gives Villa Bridgerton house tour

BRIDGERTON

NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amber Heard says trial is 'torture,' wants to 'move on'

Amber Heard says trial is 'torture,' wants to 'move on'

By Chris Lefkow | 5 hours ago
Amber Heard testified on Monday that the multi-million dollar defamation suit filed against her by her former husband Johnny...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'm not yet dead': Kris Aquino sets record straight on health status

'I'm not yet dead': Kris Aquino sets record straight on health status

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
'Queen of all Media' Kris Aquino updated netizens about her health status through an Instagram video earlier today, clearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo buys apartment in Madrid, Spain

Bea Alonzo buys apartment in Madrid, Spain

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she bought an apartment in Madrid, Spain. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get 'legally' married

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get 'legally' married

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 musician Travis Barker reportedly got married in Santa Barbara, California,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlos Siguion-Reyna unleashes again his actor side in Apoy sa Langit

Carlos Siguion-Reyna unleashes again his actor side in Apoy sa Langit

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
His creative life often sees him as a unifying force that inspires and collaborates with fellow artists to oversee the mise...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Ayoko nang umasa': Launrenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Launrenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 minutes ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 minutes ago
Star power does not look like it used to in the days. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Black Mirror' confirmed to return on Netflix with sixth season

'Black Mirror' confirmed to return on Netflix with sixth season

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The planned sixth season of "Black Mirror" is currently undergoing its casting process and is expected to have more episodes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rayver Cruz declares love for Julie Anne San Jose, vows to wait for her

Rayver Cruz declares love for Julie Anne San Jose, vows to wait for her

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Actor Rayver Cruz declared his love for singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose during the latter's birthday celebration, promising...
Entertainment
fbtw
36 beauties compete in Miss World Philippines 2022

36 beauties compete in Miss World Philippines 2022

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
The Miss World Philippines has presented to the press the 36 gorgeous candidates who are vying for the “Blue Crown”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with