Dennis Trillo joins wife Jennylyn Mercado's talent agency

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a decade with long-time manager Popoy Caritativo, Dennis Trillo has left the talent manager's fold and joined the talent agency that handles the career of his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado.

The "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star joined Aguila Entertainment, founded by Jennylyn's long-time manager Becky Aguila. It is currently headed by Chief Executive Officer Katrina Aguila with Jan Enriquez, formerly with ABS-CBN's public relations team.

The actor shared on his Instagram Stories the art card that welcomed him to his new talent agency. The agency labeled the actor as "multi-generational best actor."

Jennylyn shared the same art card on her Instagram Stories, but added a text overlay that reads: "Welcome to Our Fam Love."

"We are very happy and honored to have the one and only Dennis Trillo be part of our stable of artists. We are excited to start this new journey with him and we have big plans in line. There is still more to Dennis that viewers should watch out for. We thank Dennis for the trust he gave our team," said Katrina, who once tried acting in her youth.

"The happiness and excitement we are feeling is not just on a professional level, but also on a personal level. Dennis is like family to us already since he is the husband of Jennylyn. So working with people you love and are comfortable is definitely something we look forward to," added Jan.

This year has been a busy year for Dennis. He ended the first quarter with the mega hit series, "Maria Clara at Ibarra," which is still among the Top 10 shows streaming on Netflix Philippines as of this writing. The show ended last February and debuted on the streaming service last April 14 and stayed in the top spot for almost three weeks.

The second quarter brought another hit show for Dennis. He appeared on the pilot week of the current top-rating live-action adaptation "Voltes V: Legacy" as Dr. Ned Armstrong/Baron Hrothgar. His character is currently not seen on TV as he left for his alien planet, Boazan, after living on Earth for more than a decade. Dr. Armstrong is expected to resurface on the latter episodes of the show.

Dennis' upcoming projects include his team-up with Bea Alonzo in the GMA-7 and VIU Philippines collaboration project "Love Before Sunrise" and the suspense murder thriller "Severino," a series about the Philippines' first documented serial killer.

Aguila Entertainment also handles the careers of Beauty Gonzalez, Zeinab Harake, Empress Schuck, Valerie Concepcion, Sheena Halili, Sunshine Garcia, Stephanie Sol, Karel Marquez, Dianne Medina, Angelic Guzman, Nikko Natividad, Jon Lucas, Mikoy Morales, Nico Antonio, Alex Medina, Neil Coleta, Mart Escudero, Phytos Ramirez, Paolo Serrano, Migs Almendras, Eco Sala, and director Frank Mamaril.

