^

Sports

Paris-bound Cantantan, SBP's Dy lead 'girl power' lineup at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 2:52pm
Paris-bound Cantantan, SBP's Dy lead 'girl power' lineup at PSA Forum
Samantha Catantan

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a girl power session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, May 21, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Olympic-bound fencer Sam Catantan joins Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Erika Dy, Gilas Pilipinas women’s team head coach Pat Aquino, and Gilas Pilipinas women’s U-18 mentor Julie Amos in an interesting two-part session of the weekly public sports program.

The Forum starts at 10:30 a.m.

Catantan, who arrived in the country from the United States on Monday, will detail her plans and programs as she competes in the Paris Olympics as the first Filipino fencer to qualify in 32 years.

Dy, Aquino, and the rest of the women’s team meanwhile, are going to discuss their coming campaign in the SEABA U-18 Women’s Championship in Thailand from May 24-26. Winner of the meet will represent the SEABA in the FIBA Asia U-18 Championship for Women next year.

Accompanying them are SBP’s Anton Gonzales and Hazel Yambot.

The women’s team is composed of Naomi Panganiban, Gabby Ramos, Alyssa Rodriguez, Jolzyne Impresso, Margaret Villanueva, Ava Fajardo, Aubrey Lapasaran, Sophia Canindo, Ashley Abong, Tiffany Reyes, Venice Quinte and Margarette Duenas.

The session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines.

The program is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

vuukle comment

SBP

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Carlos Yulo is back in collecting gold medals like picking apples from a tree.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts weather Christian storm

Bolts weather Christian storm

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
For the second time in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup playoffs, a marquee player scored his career high against Meralc...
Sports
fbtw
Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

17 hours ago
Team Sharp Philippines/Honda Philippines Inc.’s Alfonsi Rei Santos-Daquigan regained his winning ways as he emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena claims gold in LA Grand Prix

Obiena claims gold in LA Grand Prix

17 hours ago
Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena continued to build momentum and confidence on his way to the Paris Olympics as he ruled the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks rally to down Thunder

Mavericks rally to down Thunder

17 hours ago
Luka Doncic posted a triple-double and P.J. Washington drilled the deciding free-throws as the Dallas Mavericks erased a 17-point...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Que aims to end slump, eyes Philippine Masters title

Que aims to end slump, eyes Philippine Masters title

2 hours ago
Angelo Que aims to capitalize on recent strong performances on the Asian Development Tour, going all-out to break a winless...
Sports
fbtw
Pa&ntilde;ales advances, Almanza out of Road to UFC

Pañales advances, Almanza out of Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
When John Dave Almanza noted that what Filipino mixed martial arts fighters needed was high level exposure to bouts and top...
Sports
fbtw
PVL coach Jerry Yee transfers from Farm Fresh to Strong Group

PVL coach Jerry Yee transfers from Farm Fresh to Strong Group

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Jerry Yee himself announced Sunday night his official transfer.
Sports
fbtw
'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania

'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania

6 hours ago
Men's volleyball is flying high in Japan with the national team ranked fourth globally ahead of the Paris Olympics and the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with