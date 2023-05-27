^

Entertainment

Dennis Trillo to star in show about the Philippines' first serial killer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 12:35pm
Dennis Trillo to star in show about the Philippines' first serial killer
Dennis Trillo in a scene from Erik Matti’s crime-thriller "OTJ: The Missing 8."
HBO Asia

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Trillo will star in an upcoming show about Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a parish priest from Pampanga considered to be the country's first documented serial killer.

The "Severino" series is a collaboration between CreaZion Studios by Rex Tiri, RJ Agustin and Real Florido, and Fire and Ice headed by couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño-Seguerra.

CreaZion Studios, which confirmed on its social media accounts that the project is up for international distribution, is the production company behind films such as "Iska" and "Patay Na Si Hesus."

"Our goal is to be part of the wide-scale production of elevated Asian projects. With 'Severino' underway, one of the biggest series in the region, we are excited to continue diversifying and expanding our market potential by partnering with outward looking producers and projects," Florido told Variety.

Piolo Pascual is said to be working on a project about the same subject, this time a movie with "Mallari" as the title. Piolo is also slated to star as Ibarra in an upcoming musical, a role that Dennis portrayed in the recently ended hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

Having acted for over20 years in the Philippines, Trillo gained international recognition for his supporting role in "On The Job: The Missing 8."

The actor was recently nominated at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards in the Outstanding Asian Star category for Philippine artists, the same award he had won in 2016.

This time around, Dennis is nominated alongside his "Maria Clara at Ibarra" co-stars Barbie Forteza and Julie Anne San Jose, as well as celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

RELATED: KathNiel among Outstanding Asian Star nominees at Seoul International Drama Awards

DENNIS TRILLO

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA

SERIAL KILLERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US

Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
The actress posted her well-wishes for her daughter who finished her degree in Psychology from the San Francisco State U...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dark, lustful and complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful and complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

By Fran Blandy | 22 hours ago
Cinema has long stood accused of ignoring women's inner lives and complexities, or telling a story through the male gaze....
Entertainment
fbtw
Big acts to light up local concert stage

Big acts to light up local concert stage

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
A bunch of returning foreign acts, including hitmakers from the ‘90s and powerhouse K-pop groups, as well as top local...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Singer Jason Hernandez responded to Moira dela Torre's sister J'mee's reaction to his new song "Ikaw Pa Rin."
Entertainment
fbtw
Chynna Mamawal is &lsquo;IT&rsquo; celebrity fashion designer of the moment

Chynna Mamawal is ‘IT’ celebrity fashion designer of the moment

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
As Halston once said, “You are only as good as the people you dress.” Well, if that’s the case, then millennial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'So sorry': Celine Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over health

'So sorry': Celine Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over health

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
A statement released by her tour said: "With a sense of tremendous disappointment, Celine Dion's Courage World Tour today...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Messi' the border collie crowned top dog actor at Cannes

'Messi' the border collie crowned top dog actor at Cannes

By Fran Blandy | 3 hours ago
The border collie "Messi" was hailed by the jury for "one of the best performances we have ever seen" in the film by French...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elisse Joson on balancing profession & parenthood

Elisse Joson on balancing profession & parenthood

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Elisse Joson knows how tough it is for mothers like her to divide her attention between work and family. But with proper time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' &mdash; Chavit Singson

Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' — Chavit Singson

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson revealed that he partnered with South Korean star Lee Seung Gi and other...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Unshakeable spirit': Tina Turner battled intestinal cancer, strokes before her death &mdash; reports

'Unshakeable spirit': Tina Turner battled intestinal cancer, strokes before her death — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Tina has been open about her health issues which began during the height of her career back in 1978 when she was diagnosed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with