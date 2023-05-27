Dennis Trillo to star in show about the Philippines' first serial killer

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Trillo will star in an upcoming show about Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a parish priest from Pampanga considered to be the country's first documented serial killer.

The "Severino" series is a collaboration between CreaZion Studios by Rex Tiri, RJ Agustin and Real Florido, and Fire and Ice headed by couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño-Seguerra.

CreaZion Studios, which confirmed on its social media accounts that the project is up for international distribution, is the production company behind films such as "Iska" and "Patay Na Si Hesus."

"Our goal is to be part of the wide-scale production of elevated Asian projects. With 'Severino' underway, one of the biggest series in the region, we are excited to continue diversifying and expanding our market potential by partnering with outward looking producers and projects," Florido told Variety.

Piolo Pascual is said to be working on a project about the same subject, this time a movie with "Mallari" as the title. Piolo is also slated to star as Ibarra in an upcoming musical, a role that Dennis portrayed in the recently ended hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

Having acted for over20 years in the Philippines, Trillo gained international recognition for his supporting role in "On The Job: The Missing 8."

The actor was recently nominated at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards in the Outstanding Asian Star category for Philippine artists, the same award he had won in 2016.

This time around, Dennis is nominated alongside his "Maria Clara at Ibarra" co-stars Barbie Forteza and Julie Anne San Jose, as well as celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

