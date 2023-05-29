Chris Hemsworth is Manila-bound for Netflix's 'Extraction 2' screening

MANILA, Philippines – Superstar Chris Hemsworth is headed to Manila for the Asia-Pacific red carpet screening of Netflix’s “Extraction 2” on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia.

Hemsworth once again plays the highly skilled commando Tyler Rake, and the sequel to the 2020 action flick features Rake returning from the brink of death to take on another dangerous mission — saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

Fans can get a chance to see Hemsworth in the flesh as Smart Postpaid has put up an exclusive promo for subscribers. To join, new and existing Smart Postpaid customers simply have to activate their complimentary Netflix subscription, which comes with their Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans+ 999, 1499, 1999 and 2499 or Smart Signature Plan 599 with Netflix, then sign up for the promo at https://smrt.ph/NetflixExtraction2 until May 31.

Customers who wish to activate or upgrade their Netflix subscriptions with their Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans+ may do so via https://smrt.ph/activate-Netflix.

Aside from access to the Asia Pacific premiere tickets, the chosen Smart Signature customers may also win premium items from Netflix. Winners will be notified by an official Smart representative.

Smart Signature subscribers can binge-watch “Extraction 2” and “Extraction,” along with other award-winning shows and series on Netflix, with their Smart Signature Plans+ 999, which comes with Netflix Mobile Subscription on Us, Unlimited 5G for 12 months, Unlimited All-Net Calls (including landline calls) and 20 GB Open-Access Data.

