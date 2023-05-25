'Indiana Jones' collection to stream on Disney+ ahead of new movie

Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark."

MANILA, Philippines — All the previous "Indiana Jones" movies will be available for streaming on Disney+ ahead of the theatrical release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which is likely to be Harrison Ford's final outing as the titular character.

"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" will be on Disney's streaming platform starting May 31.

Also hitting Disney+ on the same day is the short-lived series "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones" with Sean Patrick Flanery and Corey Carrier as a young Henry "Indiana" Jones exploring the world as history unfurls around him.

The late Lloyd Owen portrays a senior Indiana in the series, though one episode features Ford as the character at 50 years old.

Prior to the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the Cannes Film Festival, Ford was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or.

"I'm very moved by this," Ford said upon receiving the award. "I just saw my life flash before my eyes."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premieres in Philippine theaters in June.

