^

Entertainment

Bring out the popcorn: GMA, ABS-CBN writers on Twitter war over 'Voltes V Legacy,' network wars

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 7:11pm
Bring out the popcorn: GMA, ABS-CBN writers on Twitter war over 'Voltes V Legacy,' network wars
Voltes V's faces off Dokugaga, the first beastfighter made by the Boazanian empire in the hit live-action adaptation "Voltes V: Legacy."
GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN writer Jerry Gracio called for the end of "conspiracy theory" and network wars, stressing that networks and studios are now gearing towards collaborative projects. Gracio responded to a tweet by GMA-7 writer Suzette Doctolero who raised several allegations and concerns related to the recently premiered show "Voltes V: Legacy." 

"Nakakatawa... Simula noong May 8 ay walang tigil na sila sa kakabira sa Voltes 5... Pinapatayan pa ng cable... (Na dati na nilang ginagawa) Pero... talo pa rin??!" Suzette wrote on May 18. 

Doctolero is the headwriter of "Voltes V: Legacy," which premiered last May 8. The show is the live action adaptation of the popular '70s Japanese anime that was aired in the Philippines. 

“Mabuti na lang at hindi na kayo ang may hawak ng Meralco kasi dati... Bina brownout ninyo rin!" she added. 

ABS-CBN Corp. and SkyCable are among the media and telecommunications venture owned by the Lopez Holdings Corp. On its web site, Lopez Holdings Corp. disclosed that it has interests in sustainable energy through First Philippine Holdings Corp., which is a minority shareholder in Meralco. 

Gracio posted a screenshot of Doctolero's post.

"Jusko tantanan na natin itong mga conspiracy theory na 'to. Lipas na ang network war, palipas na ang free TV, hindi na ratings lang ang pinag-uusapan. Tama na 'yang mga war na 'yan, dahil sablay ang mga 'yan tulad ng wars ni Digong. Collab na ang uso," he said. 

Gracio wrote the hit ABS-CBN family drama "The Greatest Love," starring Sylvia Sanchez, among other shows. 

Their Twitter exchange went on to discuss the loss of ABS-CBN's franchise in 2020 and other information, some even on personal matters. 

Doctolero continues to tweet about the subject, while Gracio said that he has decided to no longer reply to her tweets.

Among his latest tweets is the rumored new collaboration project between ABS-CBN and GMA-7, which is the adaptation of the hit ensemble revenge drama "The Penthouse: War in Life."

Both GMA-7 and ABS-CBN have yet to confirm if the rumor is true. Their first-ever collaboration with streaming platform VIU is the drama "Unbreak My Heart," starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia. It is scheduled to premiere on GMA-7 on May 29.

"Hindi na sasagot. Magsusulat na para ma-beat ang deadlines at makasulat ng matino-tinong soap kahit papa'no," he added. 

RELATED'Voltes V: Legacy' TV premiere: Internet users react

ABS-CBN

GMA-7

GMA-7 AND ABS-CBN

JERRY GRACIO

SUZETTE DOCTOLERO

VOLTES V LEGACY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo broke her silence on her alleged rift with G-Force choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed that he also has unpaid salaries from Television and Production Exponents Inc. for hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa made a surprise appearance at the opening day of the 2023 Cannes Film ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila in June for 'Extraction 2' premiere

Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila in June for 'Extraction 2' premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth will be making a stop in Manila in June to attend the premiere of his upcoming movie...
Entertainment
fbtw

Maja, Awra discover each other’s quirks while co-hosting TV5’s Emojination

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Maja Salvador and Awra Briguela got to discover each other’s quirky side while taping the latest game show Emojination, a collaboration between TV5 and APT Productions, which airs Sundays on the Kapatid...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey debuts on Cannes red carpet, attends new 'Indiana Jones' premiere

Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey debuts on Cannes red carpet, attends new 'Indiana Jones' premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 25 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach made her first public appearance since confirming her marriage to Jeremy Jauncey by making...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelina Jolie to launch sustainable fashion line Atelier Jolie

Angelina Jolie to launch sustainable fashion line Atelier Jolie

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie is beginning a new fashion venture called Atelier Jolie that will primarily make use of sustainable ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cannes honors Ford at Indiana Jones premiere

Cannes honors Ford at Indiana Jones premiere

By Eric Randolph | 3 hours ago
Harrison Ford, who has vowed this will be the last time he dons the famous fedora, showed a rare bit of emotion as the Cannes Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Indiana Jones director gives 'best version' of Spielberg

New Indiana Jones director gives 'best version' of Spielberg

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
James Mangold took the reins from Spielberg to deliver the fifth film in the franchise with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V spotted holding hands in Paris

Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V spotted holding hands in Paris

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V were spotted holding hands while walking in Paris, France. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with