Bring out the popcorn: GMA, ABS-CBN writers on Twitter war over 'Voltes V Legacy,' network wars

Voltes V's faces off Dokugaga, the first beastfighter made by the Boazanian empire in the hit live-action adaptation "Voltes V: Legacy."

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN writer Jerry Gracio called for the end of "conspiracy theory" and network wars, stressing that networks and studios are now gearing towards collaborative projects. Gracio responded to a tweet by GMA-7 writer Suzette Doctolero who raised several allegations and concerns related to the recently premiered show "Voltes V: Legacy."

"Nakakatawa... Simula noong May 8 ay walang tigil na sila sa kakabira sa Voltes 5... Pinapatayan pa ng cable... (Na dati na nilang ginagawa) Pero... talo pa rin??!" Suzette wrote on May 18.

Doctolero is the headwriter of "Voltes V: Legacy," which premiered last May 8. The show is the live action adaptation of the popular '70s Japanese anime that was aired in the Philippines.

“Mabuti na lang at hindi na kayo ang may hawak ng Meralco kasi dati... Bina brownout ninyo rin!" she added.

ABS-CBN Corp. and SkyCable are among the media and telecommunications venture owned by the Lopez Holdings Corp. On its web site, Lopez Holdings Corp. disclosed that it has interests in sustainable energy through First Philippine Holdings Corp., which is a minority shareholder in Meralco.

Gracio posted a screenshot of Doctolero's post.

Jusko tantanan na natin itong mga conspiracy theory na 'to. Lipas na ang network war, palipas na ang free TV, hindi na ratings lang ang pinag-uusapan. Tama na 'yang mga war na 'yan, dahil sablay ang mga 'yan tulad ng wars ni Digong. Collab na ang uso. pic.twitter.com/Wr4YsZKUt8 — Jerry B. Grácio (@JerryGracio) May 18, 2023

Gracio wrote the hit ABS-CBN family drama "The Greatest Love," starring Sylvia Sanchez, among other shows.

Their Twitter exchange went on to discuss the loss of ABS-CBN's franchise in 2020 and other information, some even on personal matters.

Kasalanan ko na tinanggalan kayo ng franchise? Yes maingay ako. Lalo na kung inaatake ng mga attack dogs at maruming laro ninyo. Ako ba nagbuhat? Di ko ksalanan na binibigyan ako ng award, loka. Ano show mo at panonoorin ko? https://t.co/6vohvnKdCJ — Suzette S. Doctolero (@SuziDoctolero) May 18, 2023

Doctolero continues to tweet about the subject, while Gracio said that he has decided to no longer reply to her tweets.

Among his latest tweets is the rumored new collaboration project between ABS-CBN and GMA-7, which is the adaptation of the hit ensemble revenge drama "The Penthouse: War in Life."

Both GMA-7 and ABS-CBN have yet to confirm if the rumor is true. Their first-ever collaboration with streaming platform VIU is the drama "Unbreak My Heart," starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia. It is scheduled to premiere on GMA-7 on May 29.

"Hindi na sasagot. Magsusulat na para ma-beat ang deadlines at makasulat ng matino-tinong soap kahit papa'no," he added.

